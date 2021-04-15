parachute comfy lounge wear
I’ll Be Sleeping in These Cooling Linen Pajamas Until Labor Day
Parachute turned its famous sheets into PJs.
Linen is the epitome of relaxation. The durable yet airy material sourced from flax fibers is practically synonymous with European summer vacations and idyllic Nancy Meyers films. Many turn to linen sheets to stay cool on warm nights, and now, thanks to Parachute’s first wearable collection, I’ll be wearing high-quality linen loungewear to bed, around the house, and on casual outings through Labor Day weekend.
The luxe home brand is known for its stylish (and splurge-worthy) sheets and duvets. So it should come as no surprise that Parachute created a collection of linen pieces that are just as lightweight and breathable as its bedding for its foray into clothing.
Starting at $49, the line includes a tank top, a long-sleeve button-up shirt, a pair of drawstring shorts, a robe, an oversized sleep shirt, and a pair of pants, all made of sturdy linen. All of the pieces are available in sizes extra small to extra large and come in three modern, muted tones: an off-white color called Bone, a terracotta pink shade named Clay, and a light-washed black hue dubbed Coal. Plus, the naturally moisture-wicking linen fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, so you can rest easy knowing it’s made without harmful chemicals or synthetics.
I tried out some of the high-quality separates for myself, and they deliver on both style and function. The fabric feels at once heavy-duty, like it would last a lifetime, and light as a feather for a breezy fit. I slept comfortably throughout the night in the tank top and shorts with no signs of sweating or overheating. And as the weather is warming up in New York City, I’m sure I’ll be turning to these to keep me cool through the humid summer months ahead.
Moreover, the pieces look nice enough to wear outside the bedroom. You could easily throw on any of the tops or bottoms to stay cool on a hot day, whether you’re hanging out at home or headed out the door. Like all linen clothing, you can expect a decent amount of wrinkles after wearing the pieces, but you can use a steamer or iron to make them disappear if it bothers you.
Shop the new collection of linen loungewear at Parachute now for a summer worthy of a Nancy Meyers flick—one can dream, right?