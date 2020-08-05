The Secret Pockets on This Skort Hold Everything I Need, Including My Phone

Over the past few months at home, I’ve been spending way more time online shopping than I’d like to admit. While my bank account isn’t too pleased with my new hobby, the upside is that I’ve discovered new brands and items that I now can’t live without. One of those brands is Outdoor Voices—old news, I know. I’ve become obsessed with the brand’s T-shirts and tanks, and most of all, I’m in love with the Hudson Skort I recently purchased. It stays put all day without riding up, and it has secret pockets for my phone, keys, and wallet.
When I first stumbled upon the skort in one of my many sweeps of the Outdoor Voices website, I didn’t think it was for me. I don’t play tennis or golf and, unfortunately, I’m not 5 years old anymore. But, as I read more about the product’s features and fell down a rabbit hole of glowing reviews, I started to rethink my apprehensions. Did I need to add a skort to my summer wardrobe?
Turns out, I definitely did. I ordered the skort in black, and I haven’t wanted to wear anything else since it arrived a couple weeks ago. It’s the perfect mid-thigh length, the tight shorts underneath stay put when I move around, and I can wear it for anything from a high-intensity workout to a get-together with friends. Plus, there’s a pocket in the shorts that securely holds my phone, a zippered pocket on the side of the skirt that fits my wallet, and another pocket on the waistband for my keys. You can choose from five different colors, and it ranges in size from XS to XL.
If my skort obsession isn’t enough to convince you that this piece of clothing isn’t just for kids anymore, take it from the nearly 200 happy shoppers who left perfect reviews. “Love this skirt! Not only is it flattering, but it is also useful,” one reviewer wrote. “The spandex shorts underneath are perfect, and the skirt is lightweight. Great option for tennis, hiking, walking, or just wearing around the house.”
Other commenters raved about the incredibly soft fabric of both the shorts and skirt. “[The skort] looks very pretty, but isn’t all style and no substance,” a shopper said. “Quite the contrary—I appreciate the hidden pockets and high-quality materials.”
Trust me and the 200 other satisfied shoppers, you need this skort in your life. It will quickly become the piece you keep going back to for any and all activities this summer. Just throw on a simple tank or tee, and you’re ready to hit the road. Some sizes of the popular piece have already sold out, so you’ll want to shop fast on this.