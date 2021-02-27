I’ve Tried Dozens of Leggings—This Is the Only Pair That Actually Stays Put

As a part-time yoga instructor, I've tried more leggings than I can count. In my experience, even the most luxurious, high-rise pairs eventually sag at the waist, leaving me to awkwardly hike them back up all day. Through years of trial and error, I've only encountered one style that truly stays put from the moment I pull them on.
The Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Leggings were made for intense exercise, but if you ask me, they're the perfect pair for every kind of activity. Their streamlined silhouette expertly flatters my pear-shaped body, with an array of flat-laid accent seams that accentuate all the right places.
Yet the leggings' waistband is the real star of the show. Its consistency lies somewhere between heavy-duty elastic and the comfy, forgiving waistlines typically found on other pairs. The resulting band is both stretchy and compressive, keeping the leggings in place without ever rolling down or digging into my stomach.
Beyond the waistband, the Core 7/8 Leggings are made from OV's TechSweat fabric, a breathable blend of nylon, lycra, and polyester that wicks moisture and moves with you. It's as if the brand knew that with a waist this sturdy, they could get away with using the lightest possible fabric. And it pays off—the leggings truly feel like a second skin.
Even though the material is thin, it still keeps me warm in the moments I need it most. I've worn these babies during winter bike rides through New York City and remained perfectly comfortable.
Reviewers love these leggings as much as I do, and they're buying them in multiple colors to prove it. With so many stunning options—from the pale pink Cherry Blossom to my favorite gray-black, Night—how could they resist?
If you're tired of (literally) yanking yourself up by the seat of your pants, snag a pair of the Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Leggings now.