These $20 Old Navy Sweatpants Are My All-Time Favorite—and They’re Finally Back In Stock

As a remote employee, I’ve been a sweatpant connoisseur for years, trying every brand, style, and fit. And while comfort is a top priority, I also look for affordable sweatpants that feel a bit more polished so I don’t feel sloppy if I need to leave the house to walk my dog or run an errand. My favorite to date? Old Navy’s French-Terry Joggers that check all of the above boxes and more.

The best-selling sweatpants have been my go-to for months now and a staple in my work from home wardrobe. Available in four neutral colors (and yes, I own all four) and two fun camo prints, the sweatpants are made of a soft and cozy french terry fabric that makes me feel like I’m wearing my favorite pajamas all day. Unlike pajamas, however, these sweatpants have rib-knit cuffs that feel stylish and put-together when paired with sneakers or slides. I love that they’re warm yet lightweight, so they feel appropriate for cold winter nights snuggled on the couch as well as warm spring days spent on my patio. And of course, no good sweatpant would be complete without an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring—and I particularly appreciate that these two features don’t bunch or roll down when I sit.

I’m not the only customer who’s fallen in love with these affordable sweatpants. With over 1,500 five-star reviews praising the French-Terry joggers for their comfort, fit, and style, Old Navy is clearly doing something right. And while these cozy pants have been sold out for months due to their high demand, they’re not only finally back in stock, but they’re also on sale.

Shop the comfortable year-round sweats starting at just $20, but hurry—we have a feeling they’ll sell out again.

