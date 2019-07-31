You Can Now Rent Clothes From Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters—for Less Than $90 a Month

Image zoom nuuly.com

If you have yet to try one of the many fashion rental or subscription boxes out there, this news might be the tipping point for you: URBN, the parent company behind Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, just launched a new clothing rental brand Nuuly, which offers shoppers everything from Yumi Kim cocktail dresses to that Anthropologie jumpsuit you’re too shy to buy for yourself. Setting itself apart, Nuuly also carries an insanely cool selection of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces that’ll instantly make your wardrobe stand out.

Unlike other clothing rental sites, there’s no stylist middleman at Nuuly. You may love having a stylist (or brilliant algorithm) curate your selections, but if you’re more inclined to experiment and get a little creative with your monthly closet change-up, Nuuly sounds perfect for you.

For just $88 a month (is this a dream?), you’ll choose six pieces you love every month from Nuuly’s wide variety of brands (we’re talking Levi’s, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Gal Meets Glam, and tons more) and sizes (most pieces are available in sizes 00 to 26). Once you’ve wowed in that month’s styles (yes, get that Anthro jumpsuit!), mail them back as is using Nuuly’s prepaid shipping label. And if you’re too obsessed to part with anything, there’ll be an option to purchase (discounted prices vary depending on styles and demand, though).

If you have a bunch of weddings on the horizon, need a solution to that Anthropologie addiction, or want to take a new work wardrobe for a spin, Nuuly makes it super easy and affordable to try out gorgeous clothes from your absolute favorite brands without the price tag (or the buyer’s remorse!).