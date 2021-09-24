14 Cozy Back-to-Work Fashion Picks From Nordstrom That Are Comfy Enough to Wear at Home
Just because many of us might be returning to office work in the next few months doesn't mean we necessarily have to swap out the comfy styles we've been wearing all day for the past year and a half to structured, formal office wear. Flowy pants, cashmere sweaters, silk shirts, and more are all the perfect combination of style and comfort that you'll want to wear at the office and at home, and Nordstrom has it all.
Its Work Revival section has tons of comfy clothes that are so good, you won't feel the need to immediately shed what you've been wearing all day at the office once you get home. There are more than 4,100 featured items from Nordstrom's back-to-work style section with picks that would fit both casual office wear and something more business formal, and we've narrowed it down to 14 styles that you and your return-to-office routine both need; some of them are even on sale.
Nordstrom Comfy Back-to-Work Fashion Picks
Nobody wants to wear restrictive, waist-crushing pants all day, and thankfully wide-legged flowy pants are in for fall. Nick + Zoe's straight-legged pants that come in three colors, Lyssè Elysse's stretchy ponte pants that reviewers say are "great work pants," and Theory's wool ankle pants all fit the brief perfectly. Just imagine wearing them with heels, platform sneakers, draped sweaters, and long cardigans for a cozy look you can easily pull on for those work-at-home days too.
Speaking of sweaters and cardigans, Nordstrom shoppers can't stop raving about this Rib Stitch Sweater from Open Edit that can easily be tucked into the aforementioned pant picks, or paired with jeans and skirts for casual Fridays. Reviewers say it's "such a great fall sweater. It's lightweight, very soft, and extremely comfortable." That's not the only style worth wearing all day: Halogen's $79 Open Front Cardigan with big pockets is an office and at-home loungewear must-have, and Nordstrom Signature's Wool Jersey Turtleneck will have you channeling sleek modern celebrity styles perfected by the likes of Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez.
Whether most of us will return to the office or stay working from home for the long term remains to be seen, but these fashion picks are bound to be your favorites to wear wherever you're working. Shop them at Nordstrom now.
Related Items
Lyssè Elysse Ponte Pants
$78, nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Wide Leg Flannel Pants
$89, nordstrom.com
Theory Treeca Empire Wool Ankle Pants
$275, nordstrom.com
Nick + Zoe Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants
From $58, nordstrom.com
Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan
$79, nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Signature Wool Jersey Turtleneck Shell
$78 (was $129), nordstrom.com
Open Edit Rib Stitch Sweater
Halogen Hidden Button Long Sleeve Blouse
Treasure & Bond Dobby Classic Shirt
Treasure & Bond Cozy Rib Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$89, nordstrom.com
Caslon Double Knit Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$69, nordstrom.com