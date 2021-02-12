Nordstrom’s Winter Sale Is the Valentine's Day Gift We Really Wanted

It's been a long, cold winter, but Nordstrom is making it a little bit better. The department store just cut prices on over 20,000 products for its Winter Sale, and the deals are good. Whether you're in the market for leggings, slippers, bras, or cardigans, there are heaps of discounts to choose from.
The sale runs through February 21, so there's plenty of time to shop clothes and accessories for less. There are winter staples like coats and sweaters, as well as sandals and dresses that will make you look forward to warmer weather. However, popular brands are selling out of sizes and colors of certain styles at lightning speeds, so you're going to want to start shopping right now. In other words, take advantage of these deals before your favorites are scooped up by someone else.
On the off chance you don't have time to sift through the literal thousands of sale items (between binging Netflix shows and trying out TikTok food trends, pandemic weekends fill up fast), don't sweat it. We dug around for the best deals and found 10 standout pieces to buy before they sell out. We're talking about Levi's 501 ripped skinny jeans for $41, Ugg slippers for 22 percent off, and Madewell low-top sneakers for 60 percent less than normal—just to name a few.
These and so many more deals await. Head to Nordstrom to shop the entire sale section, or keep scrolling to see 10 items that are definitely worth your time.
Levi’s 501 jeans are classics, but this distressed pair in a dark wash will surely stand out. Dress up the non-stretch denim with heels and a blouse or dress it down with white sneakers and a T-shirt.
These Ugg slippers will keep your toes warm and cozy. They’re made with real wool and are perfect for wearing around the house.
Wacoal is known for its customer-loved bras, like this one that has nearly 1,400 positive ratings from Nordstrom shoppers. Grab one while it’s up to 40 percent off.
Look ahead to sunnier days when you can wear this seersucker jumpsuit. Its flowy, wide legs will keep you cool and comfy for an easy outfit you can throw on for just about any occasion.
Whether you’re working out or lounging on the couch, Zella’s high-waisted leggings are a must. They’re made of moisture-wicking rib knit and have a stretchy fit with a no-slip waistband.
Everlane’s popular Re:Down water-resistant puffy jacket is nearly 60 percent off at Nordstrom right now. It’s made from recycled polyester and down for a lightweight puffer that will still keep you warm.
This timeless Tory Burch bag is worth the splurge. It features hand-sewn stitching, tassels, and the brand’s iconic logo.
A matching pajama set is a comfortable way to feel put together, even if you’re just getting ready for bed. This menswear-inspired one comes with shorts and a sleeveless top that you’ll want to wear every night.
These classic sneakers go with jeans and dresses alike, depending on your personal style. And right now, you can score them for just $35—that’s 60 percent off their usual price.
When you get chilly, you’ll be happy to have this long cardigan to wrap yourself up in. It’s made of soft yarn and has an open front that you can easily layer over t-shirts or under coats.