10 Major Deals to Shop From Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Before They’re Gone

The spring equinox marked the start of a new season on March 20, but the start of Nordstrom's Spring Sale is the true signal of winter fading into the rearview mirror as we speed toward long, warm summer days. Nordstrom's seasonal sales are as consistent as the weather isn't, and after a winter spent largely indoors in sweatpants, we've never wanted to go on a (virtual) shopping spree more.
Thankfully, Nordstrom's latest price cuts don't disappoint. The discounts include plenty of spring staples, from flowing dresses and cut-off shorts to slip-on sandals and silky hair accessories. There are also tons of beauty finds to browse, including skincare products, hair tools, and makeup. Brands like Madewell, Joe's, Adidas, Kate Spade, and Erno Laszlo are all included in the sale.
You can save up to 50 percent through April 5, but frequent shoppers know better than to wait until the last minute to scroll through the deals. Select sizes and styles are sure to sell out quickly (many are already low on stock!), so if you're in the mood to give your closet a spring refresh, you'll have to act fast to snap up your favorite pieces.
Nordstrom's Spring Sale features more than 18,000 products, but if you don't have time to scroll through thousands of deals, don't worry. We've already scoured the site for the best deals from noteworthy brands. Check out the 10 best fashion and beauty deals below, according to someone who shops for a living.
When the weather flips and flops from sunny and warm to cloudy and chilly, a midi dress is in order. With the right layers and accessories, this smock will easily go with you from spring to summer.
The leopard-print trend isn’t going away, so why not embrace it with a supportive pair of slip-on shoes? This pair from Dr. Scholl’s also comes in two neutral styles.
Shorts weather is (almost!) here, and a classic pair of denim cut-offs is a must for this time of year. Joe’s jeans are notoriously pricey, so grab this pair of shorts while it's well under $100.
A gold chain is as versatile as jewelry gets, and we love this simple necklace from 8 Other Reasons. Add it as an accent to a ruffled dress or a plain white T-shirt—you can’t go wrong.
Whether tweezing your eyebrows at home for the past year has left them a bit bare or you simply want to experiment with a fuller look, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ waterproof brow pomade is just the thing. And it’s got 21,000 reviews to prove it.
Leopard print strikes again—this time in the form of a cute wrap dress. Pair it with sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly cool look.
These cloud-like sandals from Aldo are 20 percent off during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale. No wonder sizes are already selling out.
No matter what kind of outfit you put together for yourself, a playful hair accessory, like this faux scarf from Kate Spade, will take it to the next level. We love that this hair tie doesn’t require you to actually fasten a silk scarf to your hair, but it still provides the same carefree effect.
Adidas sneakers are iconic for two reasons: They go with everything and never go out of style. Grab this pair of Superstar Bold lace-ups while they’re 33 percent off to grow your sneaker collection.
This hydrating overnight face mask from Erno Laszlo, a skincare brand beloved by Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, is worth the steep price tag, but it’s a little less steep right now. Let its gel-like texture sink into your skin as you sleep to wake up with a moisturized complexion.