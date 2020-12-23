These L.L.Bean Boots Are the Best $139 I've Ever Spent—and I’ve Worn Them for 6 Years

I didn’t know it back then, but those L.L. Bean duck boots would last me through all four years of college, plus my first winter in New York. They would withstand countless days of rain, sleet, and hail and get me through some of the most powerful Mid-Atlantic snowstorms on record. While I ended up abandoning most of the colorful tights, patterned headbands, and lace dresses I bought to emulate Blair Waldorf, I held on tight to those well-worn duck boots—and they’re still going strong six years later.