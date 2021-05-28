Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Comes With Major Savings on Summer Dresses, Designer Bags, Swimwear, and More
Bargain hunters, it's time to celebrate because the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here. It's one of the most anticipated shopping events of the season, offering you the chance to save big on designer clothing, jewelry, accessories, beauty, and more.
Getting the chance to shop discounted designer items is reason enough to consider adding these items to cart, but it's also pretty convenient that the Nordstrom sale coincides with the unofficial start of summer. Looks like it's time to update your wardrobe—and with savings this great, you might want to start thinking about future seasonal outfits, too.
It's always tricky to know what to shop during a sale, but we're here to help. You're more than welcome to add any and all deals to your virtual shopping cart, but there are some sale items you definitely don't want to miss. Those looking for a new handbag won't want to pass up the chance to save on a Coach purse, while those planning a summer swim should check out the markdowns on one-piece swimsuits.
There are oh-so-many deals to navigate, but we have you covered with a complete guide to items worth shopping at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below. If you want even more, you can see all the saving opportunities on Nordstrom's site.
Best Handbag Deals
- Topshop Ruched Leather Flap Shoulder Bag, $44 (was $65)
- Coach Originals Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag, $297 (was $495)
- Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag, $107 (was $178)
- Susan Alexandra Beaded Bucket Bag, $170 (was $425)
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $60 (was $90)
- Steve Madden Marco Platform Ankle Strap Sandal, $54 (was $90)
- Treasure & Bond Colt Platform Slide Sandal, $42 (was $70)
- Zac Posen Santana Slide Sandal, $60 (was $99)
Best Summer Dress Deals
- Cece Wildflower Meadow Ruffle Jersey Dress, $54 (was $89)
- Chelsea28 Crepe Shift Dress, $50 (was $89)
- Topshop Pintuck Mock Neck Long Sleeve Minidress, $50 (was $75)
- Vince Camuto Tie Dye T-Shirt Dress, $54 (was $89)
Best Swimwear Deals
- Tory Burch Broken Logo Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $119 (was $198)
- Chelsea28 High Neck Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit, $69 (was $89)
- La Blanca Ocean Tides Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $93 (was $124)
- La Blanca Archistripe Cover-Up Maxi Dress, $93 (was $124)
Best Sleepwear Deals
- Emerson Road Lettuce Trim Short Pajamas, $47 (was $78)
- Reformation Classic Sweatpants, $41 (was $68)
- Socialite Sleep Shirt, $27 (was $45)
- Midnight Bakery Lydia Floral Wrap, $35 (was $58)