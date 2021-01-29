12 Cashmere Sweaters to Buy From Nordstrom’s Huge Winter Sale

They’re as little as $30 right now.
By Nina Huang
January 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Want to stock up on all things cozy, comfy, and warm? Now's your chance: Nordstrom just launched a huge mid-January sale, with thousands of new markdowns. One space we're watching, in particular, is the sweaters section, which includes tons of under-the-radar gems that will keep you in the hygge zone all winter. 

If you look closely, Nordstrom's sweater sale section has more than 1,000 styles for up to 68 percent off right now, including cashmere sweaters for as little as $30. Shopper- and celebrity-loved brands like AllSaints, Vince, Reformation, Alex Mill, Theory, and Nordstrom's own Halogen are all included, making it the perfect time to stock up on classic, essential sweaters that every well-rounded closet needs. 

RELATED: 7 Tights That Will Actually Keep You Warm This Winter

From turtlenecks and henley sweaters to classic crewnecks and V-necks, Nordstrom's sale styles have earned hundreds of shoppers eyeing them, with more than 600 shoppers looking at Halogen's V-Neck Cashmere Sweater and over 200 considering the brand's cashmere turtleneck at the moment. To save you time (and your spot in the line), we've rounded up 12 timeless styles to shop from Nordstrom below. 

Although our picks remain in stock for most sizes, we won't be surprised if that changes soon: Styles like Halogen's Heart Cashmere Sweater previously sold out overnight. Take a look below at our favorites, and add them to your cart fast. 

Credit: nordstrom.com

Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater in Oatmeal

$49 (was $98); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater in Ivory Cloud

$49 (was $98); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

AllSaints Ridley Funnel Neck Wool and Cashmere Sweater in Black

$130 (was $260); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Vince Weekend V-Neck Sweater in French Lilac

$177 (was $295); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Halogen Dot Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

$70 (was $149); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Reformation Cashmere Sweater in Emerald

$89 (was $148); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Alex Mill Claire Wool and Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Pearl Pink

$49 (was $98); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan

$98 (was $199); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Theory Cashmere Henley Sweater in Deep Charcoal

$175 (was $335); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Eleven Six Edie Mock Neck Rib Sweater

$155 (was $258); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Everlane The Cashmere Crew Sweater in Buttercream

$75 (was $100); nordstrom.com
Credit: nordstrom.com

Halogen Star Cashmere Sweater

$70 (was $149); nordstrom.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com