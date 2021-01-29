12 Cashmere Sweaters to Buy From Nordstrom’s Huge Winter Sale
Want to stock up on all things cozy, comfy, and warm? Now's your chance: Nordstrom just launched a huge mid-January sale, with thousands of new markdowns. One space we're watching, in particular, is the sweaters section, which includes tons of under-the-radar gems that will keep you in the hygge zone all winter.
If you look closely, Nordstrom's sweater sale section has more than 1,000 styles for up to 68 percent off right now, including cashmere sweaters for as little as $30. Shopper- and celebrity-loved brands like AllSaints, Vince, Reformation, Alex Mill, Theory, and Nordstrom's own Halogen are all included, making it the perfect time to stock up on classic, essential sweaters that every well-rounded closet needs.
From turtlenecks and henley sweaters to classic crewnecks and V-necks, Nordstrom's sale styles have earned hundreds of shoppers eyeing them, with more than 600 shoppers looking at Halogen's V-Neck Cashmere Sweater and over 200 considering the brand's cashmere turtleneck at the moment. To save you time (and your spot in the line), we've rounded up 12 timeless styles to shop from Nordstrom below.
Although our picks remain in stock for most sizes, we won't be surprised if that changes soon: Styles like Halogen's Heart Cashmere Sweater previously sold out overnight. Take a look below at our favorites, and add them to your cart fast.