5 New Year’s Eve Outfits for Every Dress Code
The Jacket
A sequined jacket is the easiest way to add a little glimmer to your ensemble—simply throw it on over what you’re wearing and head out the door. To avoid looking like an Elton John impersonator, try a relaxed fit (the current bomber jacket trend works well), and keep the rest of your look understated. Not sure how to work sporty attire into a formal look? The key is the contrast—just think of it as a blazer and pair it with pieces accordingly, like tailored black trousers, a silky white blouse, and a heeled ankle boot; the unexpected athletic aesthetic adds extra oomph.
To buy: Soprano jacket, $52; nordstrom.com. Dorothy Perkins trousers, $28; dorothyperkins.com. Aldo ankle boots, $140; aldoshoes.com. Rosena Sammi bangles, $88; rosenasammi.com. Urban Outfitters bag, $39; urbanoutfitters.com.
The Dress
Best suited for more formal events, a full-on sequined dress takes the trend to the max. To keep the look sophisticated, skip tight silhouettes and opt for a swingy, 20s-inspired dress instead. If you’re headed to an art deco or 1920’s themed party, go all out and add Mary Jane heels, a feathered fascinator or hair piece, and other vintage inspired items. If not, bring your look squarely into the current millennium by adding sleek, simple accessories like minimalist, metallic heels, a structured, minaudiere style clutch, a cocktail ring with architectural appeal, and a cozy, wrapped coat. A black-based palette pulls the gleams of different metal hues together.
To buy: Unique Vintage dress, $348; zappos.com. Steve Madden sandals, $80; nordstrom.com. Topshop ring, $18; topshop.com. Kate Landry clutch, $75; dillards.com. Zara coat, $189; zara.com.
The Pants
No dress? No problem! There’s festive fashion out there even for those who don’t like to dress up. Pass on the frocks and pull on a pair of pants instead. These trousers have a subtle sparkle that anyone can pull off, plus the classic, traditional shape is a great pick for the style-risk averse. The menswear inspired herringbone tweed has tons of tiny sequins that catch the light, without being overly flashy. These trousers even look great with a sophisticated flat (may we suggest an of the moment loafer?), so you can dance the night away in style and comfort.
To buy: Talbots pants, $129; talbots.com. Mango shirt, $60, mango.com. Forever 21 necklace, $10; forever21.com. Steve Madden shoes, $90; stevemaden.com. French Connection bag, $45; lastcall.com. Bauble Bar ring, $32; baublebar.com.
The Accessories
Steadfast LBD fans, rejoice! Once again, the little black frock is an impeccable choice, no matter what your New Year’s plans are shaping up to be. Dress it up a lot (or a little) depending on the accessories you choose, from statement earrings, like this pair that shimmers like snowflakes, to bejeweled clutches (pro tip: perk up an otherwise all black ensemble with a brightly colored bag). Bonus points if your dress is also embellished, like the feathered hem on this sheath. Strappy black sandals will anchor your outfit, but if you feel like there’s not enough shine, switch them out for a metallic gold or silver pair.
To buy: Maia dress, $128; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic earrings, $48; bananarepublic.com. Kate Landry clutch, $155; dillards.com. Charming Charlie ring, $10; charmingcharlie.com. Zara shoes, $50; zara.com.
The Jumpsuit
Velvet makes for a great festive fabric if you’re looking for an outfit that feels seasonally appropriate, but isn’t covered in glitter or sequins. Try it in jumpsuit form for an unexpected take on the textile. If you’re feeling daring, by all means wear this deep V version all on it’s own, but if you’re after a more modest look, consider this a great layering opportunity. A thin lace top in a jewel tone will look feminine and pretty, and the turtleneck silhouette of this one keeps things from looking too risquÃ©. Classic pairings, like a pump and stackable rings, add the finishing touches.
To buy: American Apparel jumpsuit, $74; americanapparel.net. Cinq a Sept top, $245; nordstrom.com. JCPenney necklace, $22; jcpenney.com. Sam Edelman shoes, $120; samedelman.com. Forever 21 ring set, $7; forever21.com.