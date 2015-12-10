5 New Year’s Eve Outfits for Every Dress Code

As if the holidays weren’t stressful enough—what with hosting, cooking, cleaning, shopping, and coordinating complicated family schedules—they build quickly until the final culminating celebration, that party of parties, New Year’s Eve. There’s a lot of pressure to find not only the perfect outfit, but one that also feels appropriate to the festivities—something that features plenty of glitz, glam, and of course, sparkle. It’s a wardrobe challenge even for the most glamorous, but can feel like an insurmountable hurdle for those who gravitate more naturally to a simple jeans and t-shirt look. But have no fear—we’ve come up with five creative outfit ideas to suit any style (and still incorporate tons of NYE-ready sequins). Loving the athleisure trend and looking for a way to add a sporty vibe to your look? Try switching out your outerwear for something with a little more pizzazz (and street style appeal), like a sequined bomber jacket. Looking for something a little more classic and low key? We’ve found the perfect pair of tailored, ever-so-subtly shimmering, menswear inspired trousers—a gorgeous gray tweed shot through with hundreds of glimmering paillettes. And for those who love a look that rivals the famed crystal adorned ball in Times Square, try turning up the wattage on your ensemble by loading up on sparkling accessories, from a pair of statement earrings to an eye-catching clutch. Read on for our picks to help you welcome 2017 in style, with pieces you’ll want to keep wearing well into the New Year.