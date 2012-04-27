Neon Clothes and Accessories
The Neon Blouse
Rachel Rachel Roy Top
The pleating on this polyester top makes the playful color feel grown-up.
To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.
Ann Taylor Pants
Electric blue cotton-blend Capris are an easy way to ease into brights—just wear them like denim.
To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.
Rachel Rachel Roy Clutch
Tweed, faux leather, and a racing stripe create a kicky yet sophisticated mix.
To buy: $59, rachelroy.com.
Shoedazzle Ring
This yellow rhinestone ring brings a touch of sparkle. (Comes with a matching necklace.)
To buy: $40, 888-508-1888.
Charles by Charles David Heels
Cap off a two-tone outfit with pumps in hot pink patent leather. Think of them as an exclamation point.
To buy: $98, 310-659-7110.
The Neon Skirt
American Apparel Skirt
Not sure if neon flatters your complexion? Wear it away from your face, as with this orange polyester skirt.
To buy: $58, americanapparel.com.
Adia Kibur Necklace
This acrylic strand also suits Kelly green, aqua, and gray.
To buy: $90, lifemix.net.
Vintage Havana Tank
Full-on fluorescence is best attempted with simple silhouettes, like this basic polyester-blend tank.
To buy: $38, shopvintagehavana.com.
R.J. Graziano Bracelet
Warm up the look with a layered gold-plated bangle.
To buy: $75, 212-685-3737.
Guess Wedges
Ground Lite-Brite tones with neutral linen-and-leather wedges.
To buy: $99, endless.com.
The Neon Accessories
Fantasy Jewelry Box Earrings
Vivid Lucite-and-brass chandeliers let the color-shy get a little bold.
To buy: $30, fantasyjewelrybox.com.
H&M Dress
Pair lights with brights. This pale peach polyester sheath makes riotous colors even more wearable.
To buy: $60, hm.com for stores.
Ben-Amun Bangles
Stacked bracelets reimagined in futuristic neon rubber and silver-plated pewter.
To buy: $95 each, ben-amun.com.
Ann Taylor Belt
Repeating small pops of the same neon-charged colors—say, with this patent-leather belt—ties together the look.
To buy: $30, anntaylor.com.
Sequin Ring
This blush-tone acrylic ring feels cute and bubbly.
To buy: $38, sequin-nyc.com for stores.
Nine West Heels
Part brazen, part demure: nude leather Mary Janes with shocking pink heels and straps.
To buy: $89 (in three other color combinations only), ninewest.com.
The Neon Striped Top
Splendid Shirt
Fluorescent pink works on any skin tone. Plus, the stripes on this cotton tee break up the intensity.
To buy: $74, 866-290-1385.
Brash by Payless Watch
Sporty and fashion-forward: a tennis ball–bright rubber watch.
To buy: $20, payless.com.
Gorjana Bracelet
Chartreuse looks luxe in studded leather.
To buy: $55, gorjana.com for similar styles.
Aeropostale Jeans
White denim is a breath of fresh air among hot shades.
To buy: $25, aeropostale.com.
Aldo Bag
With perky piping, this fabric carryall is a practical statement piece.
To buy: $55, aldoshoes.com.
Avon Shoes
Neutral accents ensure that a pink-and-orange faux-leather combo is fun, not Fruit Loop–y.
To buy: $40, shop.avon.com.
The Neon Cardigan
UNIQLO Cardigan
This thin polyester-blend knit adds a layer of interest without bulk.
To buy: $30, 877-486-4756 for stores.
Loft Top
Yellow and red are warm tones, so this sleeveless polyester polo is a no-brainer pair for the sweater.
To buy: $50, loft.com (available in late May).
Ann Taylor
A safe way to try the trend: Insert a Day-Glo patent-leather belt into your standard rotation.
To buy: $30, anntaylor.com.
Banana Republic Skirt
Instead of wearing black with neon (too 80s), go khaki. This linen skirt makes high-voltage colors work-ready.
To buy: $79.50, bananarepublic.com.
Forever 21 Cuff
Metal filigree in a highlighter shade is daring and dainty at once.
To buy: $5, 888-494-3837.
Lulu's Clutch
Add ladylike polish with this faux-leather clutch.
To buy: $45, lulus.com.
Call It Spring Heels
These orange fabric shoes complement the sweater without being too matchy.
To buy: $30, jcp.com.