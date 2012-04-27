Neon Clothes and Accessories

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

The pleating on this polyester top makes the playful color feel grown-up.



To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.



Ann Taylor Pants

Electric blue cotton-blend Capris are an easy way to ease into brights—just wear them like denim.



To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.



Rachel Rachel Roy Clutch

Tweed, faux leather, and a racing stripe create a kicky yet sophisticated mix.



To buy: $59, rachelroy.com.



Shoedazzle Ring

This yellow rhinestone ring brings a touch of sparkle. (Comes with a matching necklace.)



To buy: $40, 888-508-1888.



Charles by Charles David Heels

Cap off a two-tone outfit with pumps in hot pink patent leather. Think of them as an exclamation point.



To buy: $98, 310-659-7110.