Neon Clothes and Accessories

By Rebecca Daly
Updated May 04, 2012
Neon is back, just like it’s 1984 all over again (but this time skip the hair spray and the spandex). Here’s the modern way to wear it, with 29 pieces under $100.
The Neon Blouse

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

The pleating on this polyester top makes the playful color feel grown-up.

To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.

Ann Taylor Pants

Electric blue cotton-blend Capris are an easy way to ease into brights—just wear them like denim.

To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.

Rachel Rachel Roy Clutch

Tweed, faux leather, and a racing stripe create a kicky yet sophisticated mix.

To buy: $59, rachelroy.com.

Shoedazzle Ring

This yellow rhinestone ring brings a touch of sparkle. (Comes with a matching necklace.)

To buy: $40, 888-508-1888.

Charles by Charles David Heels

Cap off a two-tone outfit with pumps in hot pink patent leather. Think of them as an exclamation point.

To buy: $98, 310-659-7110.

The Neon Skirt

American Apparel Skirt

Not sure if neon flatters your complexion? Wear it away from your face, as with this orange polyester skirt.

To buy: $58, americanapparel.com.

Adia Kibur Necklace

This acrylic strand also suits Kelly green, aqua, and gray.

To buy: $90, lifemix.net.

Vintage Havana Tank

Full-on fluorescence is best attempted with simple silhouettes, like this basic polyester-blend tank.

To buy: $38, shopvintagehavana.com.

R.J. Graziano Bracelet

Warm up the look with a layered gold-plated bangle.

To buy: $75, 212-685-3737.

Guess Wedges

Ground Lite-Brite tones with neutral linen-and-leather wedges.

To buy: $99, endless.com.

The Neon Accessories

Fantasy Jewelry Box Earrings

Vivid Lucite-and-brass chandeliers let the color-shy get a little bold.

To buy: $30, fantasyjewelrybox.com.

H&M Dress

Pair lights with brights. This pale peach polyester sheath makes riotous colors even more wearable.

To buy: $60, hm.com for stores.

Ben-Amun Bangles

Stacked bracelets reimagined in futuristic neon rubber and silver-plated pewter.

To buy: $95 each, ben-amun.com.

Ann Taylor Belt

Repeating small pops of the same neon-charged colors—say, with this patent-leather belt—ties together the look.

To buy: $30, anntaylor.com.

Sequin Ring

This blush-tone acrylic ring feels cute and bubbly.

To buy: $38, sequin-nyc.com for stores.

Nine West Heels

Part brazen, part demure: nude leather Mary Janes with shocking pink heels and straps.

To buy: $89 (in three other color combinations only), ninewest.com.

The Neon Striped Top

Splendid Shirt

Fluorescent pink works on any skin tone. Plus, the stripes on this cotton tee break up the intensity.

To buy: $74, 866-290-1385.

Brash by Payless Watch

Sporty and fashion-forward: a tennis ball–bright rubber watch.

To buy: $20, payless.com.

Gorjana Bracelet

Chartreuse looks luxe in studded leather.

To buy: $55, gorjana.com for similar styles.

Aeropostale Jeans

White denim is a breath of fresh air among hot shades.

To buy: $25, aeropostale.com.

Aldo Bag

With perky piping, this fabric carryall is a practical statement piece.

To buy: $55, aldoshoes.com.

Avon Shoes

Neutral accents ensure that a pink-and-orange faux-leather combo is fun, not Fruit Loop–y.

To buy: $40, shop.avon.com.

The Neon Cardigan

UNIQLO Cardigan

This thin polyester-blend knit adds a layer of interest without bulk.

To buy: $30, 877-486-4756 for stores.

Loft Top

Yellow and red are warm tones, so this sleeveless polyester polo is a no-brainer pair for the sweater.

To buy: $50, loft.com (available in late May).

Ann Taylor

A safe way to try the trend: Insert a Day-Glo patent-leather belt into your standard rotation.

To buy: $30, anntaylor.com.

Banana Republic Skirt

Instead of wearing black with neon (too 80s), go khaki. This linen skirt makes high-voltage colors work-ready.

To buy: $79.50, bananarepublic.com.

Forever 21 Cuff

Metal filigree in a highlighter shade is daring and dainty at once.

To buy: $5, 888-494-3837.

Lulu's Clutch

Add ladylike polish with this faux-leather clutch.

To buy: $45, lulus.com.

Call It Spring Heels

These orange fabric shoes complement the sweater without being too matchy.

To buy: $30, jcp.com.

