8 Classic Moto Jackets That Will Stand the Test of Time

Like a flattering pair of jeans or well-constructed trench coat, a moto jacket is one of those versatile wardrobe staples that, when selected carefully, will pay off or even appreciate in personal and monetary value throughout the years. It also proves one of the easiest ways to polish up in a pinch, elevating just about any look (yes, even sweats and leggings) and exuding an air of effortless cool.
From fitted silhouettes that will add a sleek touch to sophisticated separates to heavy hardware that will secure your rock 'n' roll status, or at least score you some street cred while engaging in routine errands and the occasional social outing, read on for a curation of editor-approved picks for varying preferences and price points (and discover more ways to wear them here).
Side and front pockets offer extra storage space for stashing essentials in this belted, budget-conscious beauty from Zara. The cropped hem also makes the jacket a great fit for mid and high-waisted bottoms.
A prominent snap lapel and streamlined zipper pockets balance each other out in this simple yet statement-making moto. The smooth paneling along the back also plays well with more fitted silhouettes (such as tapered pants and pencil skirts).
The soft leather, gold hardware, and streamlined silhouette mean it will feel and look good with just about anything, making it a worthwhile investment in your style portfolio.
This classic faux leather moto from Levi’s boasts an offset zipper and an adjustable belt with buckle for added customization and acclaim. Scoop up several of 15 shades—from neutrals to neons—and patterns for rising (or secretly rebelling) to any occasion.
Fancy stitchwork and cognac hardware lend a slightly western feel to this otherwise urban design, offered in black and brown. The suede, peplum-style paneling along the waist is especially accommodating for fuller skirts and dresses.
A vegan leather lapel, upper-sleeve and offset pocket patch serve to toughen up this otherwise gentler suede offering from Banana Republic. For a more traditional aesthetic, we also made room in our closets for the brand’s Vegan Leather 4-Pocket Jacket ($189; bananarepublic.com).
This leather jacket features a notched collar and peplum hem for a feminine twist on the classic "rugged" moto.
Achieve a laid-back look with this super soft jacket from Blank NYC, which features a silky suede finish, belt, and shoulder epaulettes. Its lightweight feel and neutral shade (called Sand Stoner) make it especially useful for warmer weather and seasonal transitions.
Give your wardrobe the star treatment with a leather jacket from AllSaints, which has become a fixture among fashion and celebrity sets. While it’s a heavier price tag, we guarantee the wear you’ll get from it is far worth it. We suggest starting out with the brand’s beloved Dalby, which is equal parts rugged and refined and has tassels along the pockets for added biker or—depending how you play it—cowgirl flare.