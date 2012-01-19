Trendy Mod Clothing and Accessories

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Graphic, 60s-inspired prints and multidimensional accessories are as fresh and bright as spring itself.
Old Navy Rayon Top

A trippy alternative to typical horizontal stripes.

To buy: $26, oldnavy.com.

Cheap Monday Metal Bracelets

Go-with-anything octagonal bangles are a classic shape with a touch more edge.

To buy: $22.50 for two, thegiantpeach.com.

Bettye Muller Suede Pumps

Navy suede has neutral versatility; the fuchsia toe brings the fun.

To buy: $365, peterkate.com.

J.Crew Silk-Blend Scarf

Contrast this gridlike all-season scarf with a colorful cardigan one day, a striped tee the next.

To buy: $59.50, jcrew.com.

Kotur Brocade Bag

Against a solid-color shift, this seven-inch boxy bag really pops.

To buy: $395, koturonline.com.

Milly Silk-Twill Dress

Scared of big prints? A straightforward silhouette makes a vibrant op-art pattern less intimidating.

To buy: $350 (available in blue), millyny.com.

