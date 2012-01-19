Trendy Mod Clothing and Accessories
Jens Mortensen
Graphic, 60s-inspired prints and multidimensional accessories are as fresh and bright as spring itself.
Old Navy Rayon Top
A trippy alternative to typical horizontal stripes.
To buy: $26, oldnavy.com.
Cheap Monday Metal Bracelets
Go-with-anything octagonal bangles are a classic shape with a touch more edge.
To buy: $22.50 for two, thegiantpeach.com.
Bettye Muller Suede Pumps
Navy suede has neutral versatility; the fuchsia toe brings the fun.
To buy: $365, peterkate.com.
J.Crew Silk-Blend Scarf
Contrast this gridlike all-season scarf with a colorful cardigan one day, a striped tee the next.
To buy: $59.50, jcrew.com.
Kotur Brocade Bag
Against a solid-color shift, this seven-inch boxy bag really pops.
To buy: $395, koturonline.com.
Milly Silk-Twill Dress
Scared of big prints? A straightforward silhouette makes a vibrant op-art pattern less intimidating.
To buy: $350 (available in blue), millyny.com.
