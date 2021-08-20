10 Mom-Approved Places to Buy Maternity Clothes

6 Best Maternity Dresses for Special Occasions: Rent the Runway

This might be considered cheating, since renting is not the same as shopping, but if you're in a constantly-changing body and you have some big-ticket stuff coming up on your social calendar, I can't recommend Rent the Runway enough. RTR has a big stock of formal maternity gowns, and believe me, the last thing you want to see hanging in your closet after you give birth is a $200 dress you spent to wear to your cousin's wedding when you were 7 months along and will definitely never wear again. RTR's actually has a ton of maternity stuff beyond dressier things, too. If it's in your budget, I recommend becoming a member while you're pregnant and renting everyday clothes from its stock of maternity wear— it's a really great, more affordable way to try out some higher-end maternity gear without investing. If it doesn't work for your body, just send it back and try something else!

Our pick: Seraphine Mariella Maternity Dress (from $30 for a four-day rental; renttherunway.com)