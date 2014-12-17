8 Marsala Fashion Picks
Uniqlo 2Way Stole Wine
With endless styling possibilities (wear it as a poncho or a scarf), this plush, neutral style is a great addition to your cold-weather arsenal. Available in three colors.
To buy: $20, uniqlo.com.
Featured December 2014
ECI Ruffle-Front Blouse
Great for date night or adding sweetness to a pantsuit, this feminine ruffle-embellished top requires little accessorizing and looks instantly polished.
To buy: $35, dillards.com.
Forever 21 Boucle Moto Jacket
This everyday topper features an ultra-hip moto silhouette that’s softened with ladylike boucle material, making it appropriate on weekends and workdays alike. Also available in navy.
To buy: $40.50, forever21.com.
H&M Ankle Boots Burgundy
These chunky-heeled booties are a weekend all-star: punctuate jeans and a sweater during the day or pair with a skirt and leather jacket at night.
To buy: $50, hm.com.
Elizabeth Cole Aeryn Earring
Want to try out the color of the year without fully committing to a big-ticket item? These delicate spike-flanked earrings are just the right mix of sweet and sassy for everyday wear. Available in five colors.
To buy: $73, elizabethcolejewelry.com.
Sam Edelman Pompei Mesh Sandals
Enlist the help of these chic burgundy heels to break up an otherwise all-black ensemble. For a festive holiday pairing, try these trendy peep-toes with a sparkly skirt and blazer.
To buy: $112, shopbop.com.
Gap Leather Zip-Pocket Skirt
Your favorite Mod-inspired skirt just got the ultimate update. This sophisticated pick combines rich pebbled leather with a gorgeous merlot shade, for the ultimate daytime style that’s perfect for pairing with tights and ballet flats or riding boots and a sumptuous knit sweater.
To buy: $200, gap.com.
Aritzia Mini Bega Satchel Bag Wine
Swap out your overstuffed purse for this petite, structured crossbody. With its refined gold hardware and prim shape, it easily transcends day-to-night yet still has plenty of room for the essentials. Also available in black.
To buy: $298, us.aritzia.com.
