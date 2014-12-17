8 Marsala Fashion Picks

By Allison Chesky
Updated December 17, 2014
Spice up your wardrobe with Pantone’s color of the year.
Uniqlo 2Way Stole Wine

uniqlo.com

With endless styling possibilities (wear it as a poncho or a scarf), this plush, neutral style is a great addition to your cold-weather arsenal. Available in three colors.

To buy: $20, uniqlo.com.

Featured December 2014

ECI Ruffle-Front Blouse

dillards.com

Great for date night or adding sweetness to a pantsuit, this feminine ruffle-embellished top requires little accessorizing and looks instantly polished.

To buy: $35, dillards.com.

Forever 21 Boucle Moto Jacket

forever21.com

This everyday topper features an ultra-hip moto silhouette that’s softened with ladylike boucle material, making it appropriate on weekends and workdays alike. Also available in navy.

To buy: $40.50, forever21.com.

H&M Ankle Boots Burgundy

hm.com

These chunky-heeled booties are a weekend all-star: punctuate jeans and a sweater during the day or pair with a skirt and leather jacket at night.

To buy: $50, hm.com.

Elizabeth Cole Aeryn Earring

elizabethcolejewelry.com

Want to try out the color of the year without fully committing to a big-ticket item? These delicate spike-flanked earrings are just the right mix of sweet and sassy for everyday wear. Available in five colors.

To buy: $73, elizabethcolejewelry.com.

Sam Edelman Pompei Mesh Sandals

shopbop.com

Enlist the help of these chic burgundy heels to break up an otherwise all-black ensemble. For a festive holiday pairing, try these trendy peep-toes with a sparkly skirt and blazer.

To buy: $112, shopbop.com.

Gap Leather Zip-Pocket Skirt

gap.com

Your favorite Mod-inspired skirt just got the ultimate update. This sophisticated pick combines rich pebbled leather with a gorgeous merlot shade, for the ultimate daytime style that’s perfect for pairing with tights and ballet flats or riding boots and a sumptuous knit sweater.

To buy: $200, gap.com.

Aritzia Mini Bega Satchel Bag Wine

Swap out your overstuffed purse for this petite, structured crossbody. With its refined gold hardware and prim shape, it easily transcends day-to-night yet still has plenty of room for the essentials. Also available in black.

To buy: $298, us.aritzia.com.

By Allison Chesky