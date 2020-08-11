Madewell Is Having Its First-Ever Virtual Sample Sale, and You Can Save Up to 70%

There’s nothing quite like a good shopping spree to boost your mood. It’s called retail therapy for a reason, right? While you might not be able to enjoy the thrill that comes with braving a sample sale in person anytime soon, online shopping is alive and well. And if you’ve been itching for a good deal, you’re in luck. Madewell just announced its first-ever virtual sample sale .
The brand known for its comfy T-shirts , polished jeans, and cute accessories has never had an online sample sale before, but right now it’s offering major discounts to virtual shoppers during its Secret Stock Sale . Dresses, tops, shoes, and more are on sale for up to 70 percent off with prices starting as low as $3 for smaller items, like underwear , and they don’t go any higher than $150 for more elaborate jumpsuits and dresses (which normally cost upwards of $500, by the way).
You’ll have to act quickly to scoop up these amazing deals. As with any good sample sale, some of your favorite styles are sure to go quickly and might not be available in your size. But don’t worry. The sale may officially kick off on August 12, but Real Simple readers can start shopping right now . Keep scrolling for a first look at some of the best deals.
It’s easy to see how this flowy, wrap midi became one of Madewell’s best-selling pieces. The summer-ready number hits just below the knee and features an eye-catching trail of buttons leading from the wrapped V-neck down the dress.
To buy: $50 (was $138); madewell.com .
This sweater tank hits on multiple trends that we’re loving right now. It features a stretchy, cotton-blend material resembling a cozy sweater and a square neckline with thick straps. Plus, with the right layers, it can easily transition from summer to fall.
To buy: $20 (was $48); madewell.com .
You can’t go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans with a casual wash. This mid-rise style sits right above the waist and has a subtle crop to give it a modern look. Slide them on the next time you’re ready to give your sweatpants a break.
To buy: $40 (was $128); madewell.com .
What better way to brighten your day than with a pair of colorful (and comfortable) sandals. Not only does this pair come with a joyful rainbow design, it also includes Madewell’s signature Cloudlift Lite padding for support.
To buy: $30 (was $98); madewell.com .
The fact that this classic polka dot skirt usually goes for $98 and is currently marked down to $20 makes this deal almost too good to pass up. As versatile as it is affordable, the patterned midi skirt goes with just about anything, from white sneakers and a t-shirt to heels and a blouse.
To buy: $20 (was $98); madewell.com .
This simple black mini dress is a comfy wardrobe staple you’ll want to wear everyday. The ribbed material and button-down front take it a step above a typical T-shirt dress. Layer it with tights and a jacket to make it work year-round.
To buy: $25 (was $75); madewell.com .
These paperbag pants are just the right amount of comfy and stylish. The high-waisted belt detail and wide-legged silhouette are flattering and on-trend.
To buy: $15 (was $85); madewell.com .
Not for fans of streamlined clothing, this blouse has a little bit of everything: plaid, ruffles, puffy sleeves, and a V-neckline. It also happens to be a best-seller and costs just $15.
To buy: $15 (was $78); madewell.com .
There’s just enough summer left to get some good use out of a new pair of jean shorts. This pair has a high-rise waist with a cuffed raw hem and a bit of stretch for comfort. Made for those with an hourglass shape, it has a narrower waist with some extra room around the hips and thighs for a better fit.
To buy: $20 (was $70); madewell.com .