I Love This Lightweight Cotton T-Shirt So Much, I Decided to Get It in Every Color

For some reason, wardrobe basics present the toughest shopping challenges for me. I’ve long ago found my reliable no-snag tights, swear-by-it comfy bra, and go-to yoga pants, but some essentials have been a little harder to track down.

The hunt for a very good, basic cotton T-shirt had been one such quest until I found the Madewell’s Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt. Fast-forward a little bit, and now I own in every color available. What can I say? When I find something good, I go all in.

I know you might be thinking, “What’s the big deal? It’s just a plain T-shirt.” But allow me to explain: As someone with rather broad shoulders and a big chest, the slouchy T-shirt look never did much for me. Even the thought of a boxy, shapeless tee sends me running the other way. During club events in college, when matching shirts were required, I would give mine the crop-top treatment and doctor them up so they would be at least a little bit flattering.

But that being said, I’ve long been a fan of the effortless style a great white T-shirt can add to any outfit, regardless of whether it’s dressed up or down. So after years of trying out other options, I bought the Madewell tee (a Nordstrom best-seller) while doing my summer shopping earlier this spring. Clearly, it delivered—I’m looking at the tee collection hanging in my closet as I type this.

The lightweight all-cotton top quickly became a staple in my wardrobe, so much so that I needed to pick up more colors. At this point, I rotate through my collection as if it’s a uniform. Whether it’s tucked into a pair of denim shorts or worn over my swimsuit as a coverup, it just works. I honestly don’t know how I went without it for so long.

I’m not the only one who’s fallen for the classic silhouette. Even though Nordstrom shoppers are relatively hushed when it comes to reviews, more than 2,000 of them have left glowing praises for the shirt that’s stolen my heart.

“What can be said about a basic V-neck T-shirt? Well, Madewell is a quality brand and they did a great job with making this in a soft material but not too soft where it becomes too thin or sheer,” said one shopper. “Runs true to size. Great staple for endless outfit possibilities. Got the black but after trying on, I will be getting more colors!” Same, girl. Same.

I’m not sure if it’s the breezy cotton, its chic, almost-sheer appearance, or the flattering fit, but there’s something about this Madewell style that’s changed my mind about what a T-shirt can—and should—look like. You can head to Nordstrom now to get it in seven colors, all of which are only $20.

