These Madewell Jeans Are So Comfortable and Flattering, I Own More Than 5 Pairs

Of course, we’re talking about baking in a story purportedly about jeans, but this quote comes to mind every time I have to shop for new denim. See, for something that’s so utterly classic, simple, and essential in every person’s closet, jeans are surprisingly hard to get right. They can be too tight, too stiff, too restrictive, too scratchy, too structured, too lacking in pockets, too prone to fading—the list goes on. I’m sure I’m not the only one who dreads finding a hole in a pair of well-worn favorites because it usually signifies the beginning of a long and difficult search for the perfect new jean.