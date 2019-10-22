Macy's Just Announced Plans to Go Fur-Free by 2021

Image zoom 476490161

One of the world's largest retailers is going fur-free. In a formal statement released on Monday morning, Macy's announced its commitment to the growing trend of prohibiting the sale of animal fur by early 2021. The declaration marks a significant shift in the right direction for the iconic brand, who will join the ranks of other department stores—including its subsidiary Bloomingdale's—in a more modern fur policy.

The New York-based brand's updated stance on fur sales was applauded by some animal rights activists, as the shift means the permanent closure of the brand's 34 Fur Vaults by 2021. The news applies to all vendors, suppliers, and subsidiaries of Macy's Inc. (including 22 Maximilian salons at Bloomingdale's) and the department store announced a transition plan to support customers with fur storage and services until the policy is in full effect.

"We curate our assortment based on the wants and needs of our customers," said Macy's Inc. in a statement. "Our customer is migrating away from natural fur and we are aligning with this trend. With the rise of new fabric technology, alternatives like faux fur and other fabric innovations make this a seamless transition for our customers."

Macy's and Bloomingdale's will continue to carry faux fur, as well as ethically sourced fur products from sheep and cattle that include cowhide, calf hair, shearling, and sheepskin goods.

Developed in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States and in alignment with Fur Free Alliance guidelines, the policy means Macy's will join the ever-growing list of notable brands in the quest to ban fur sales.

High-fashion brands like Prada, Michael Kors, and Gucci announced their plans to go fur-free after the British Fashion Council's decision to ban animal fur on all runways in 2018. Additional luxury brands that banned fur sales include Burberry, Versace, Armani, Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and more.