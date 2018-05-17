You’ll Never Guess Which Affordable Retailer Is Getting a High-Fashion Makeover

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Walmart—yes, that Walmart—has been stepping up its style game lately. Earlier this year, the retailer launched four exclusive apparel brands offering some of the season’s hottest looks (think cold-shoulder tops and breezy shift dresses—perfect for transitioning between spring and summer), at their signature wallet-friendly prices, and now the chain is at it again. This time around, Walmart has partnered with department store Lord & Taylor to create an online store on Walmart.com, which will offer 125 of Lord & Taylor’s fashion-forward labels including Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, and Miss Selfridge.

“This innovative flagship on Walmart.com is an entirely new model for us and demonstrates the evolution of Lord & Taylor and our commitment to advancing our digital presence,” Senior Vice President of Digital, Lord & Taylor, RJ Cilley, said in a statement. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve exponentially more customers with our premium fashion offerings, including our famous dress selection and many stylish brands.”

