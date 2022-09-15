Style Clothing From Dinners to Weddings, These Little Black Dresses at Nordstrom Are Wardrobe Must-Haves We rounded up our 15 favorite picks starting at $89. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: nordstrom.com A great pair of jeans, a stand-out T-shirt, and a comfy pair of shoes you can wear almost anywhere are all everyday closet staples. Although there are plenty of ways to style your pieces so you can wear them from day to night, there are still meetings, events, and weddings when you need something a little bit fancier that won't get lost in your closet after just one wear. And that's when a little black dress comes into play. There are several reasons why a simple black dress is a must-have. The color itself is timeless and suitable for almost any occasion, which means you will always have something to wear whether you're planning your outfit in advance or dressing in a pinch. Plus, even if the design of a black dress is a little more avant-garde, it will still feel like a classic choice. Because little black dresses are so popular, we curated a list of the 15 top styles you can shop online from Nordstrom. 15 Little Black Dresses from Nordstrom: Vince Camuto Flutter Sleeve Dress, $89 French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress, $148 City Chic Entwine Cold Shoulder Dress, $149 City Chic Fancy Free Lace Dress, $149 Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, $198 French Connection Patricia Long Sleeve Lace Dress, $198 Betsy & Adam Cape Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress, $199 Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown, $228 Dress the Population Camden Mermaid Hem Evening Gown, $248 Dress the Population Emery Long Sleeve Sequin Cocktail Dress, $253 Dress the Population Krista Plunge Neck Side Slit Gown, $268 Shona Joy Luxe Tie Front Cocktail Dress, $295 Milly Liv Pleated Long Sleeve Dress, $395 Ieena for Mac Duggal Crewneck Faux Feather Hem Cocktail Dress, $398 Mac Duggal Beaded Floral Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Cocktail Dress, $498 When you search "little black dress" on Nordstrom, hundreds of options quickly appear. That can take hours to go through, and then there's the process of deciding which dresses are actually appropriate for the events on your calendar. To make things much simpler, we pulled together a range of dresses that are ready for everything from a fun dinner to a black tie wedding (and everything in between). If you have an upcoming wedding to attend where cocktail attire is a must, don't miss this flirty ruffle mini dress or this under-$150 midi-length frock. The bow on this easy-to-wear cocktail dress is a stand-out, and we can't get over the faux feathers on the bottom of this cocktail dress—which makes it a great pick for a New Year's Eve party. Then there's this pleated long-sleeve dress that's wonderfully fun yet just a touch warmer for a fall or winter party, and you can look to this under-$230 mermaid style gown for a black tie soiree. "This dress is so flattering on. It's just beautiful," wrote a five-star reviewer about the French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress who added that it's "well made and perfect for a cocktail party or wedding." Another shopper suggested taking a peek at the sizing chart for the Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown in order to find your "perfect fit" and declared that the dress is "gorgeous—classy yet sexy." No matter which dress fits your style best, know that a little black dress simply doesn't go out of style. So, keep scrolling below to choose your next Nordstrom dress that you can wear again and again. The best news? Our picks start at less than $100. Vince Camuto Flutter Sleeve Dress nordstrom.com $89, nordstrom.com French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress nordstrom.com $148, nordstrom.com City Chic Entwine Cold Shoulder Dress nordstrom.com $149, nordstrom.com City Chic Fancy Free Lace Dress nordstrom.com $149, nordstrom.com Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress nordstrom.com $198, nordstrom.com French Connection Patricia Long Sleeve Lace Dress nordstrom.com $198, nordstrom.com Betsy & Adam Cape Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress nordstrom.com $199, nordstrom.com Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown nordstrom.com $228, nordstrom.com Dress the Population Camden Mermaid Hem Evening Gown nordstrom.com $248, nordstrom.com Dress the Population Emery Long Sleeve Sequin Cocktail Dress nordstrom.com $253, nordstrom.com Dress the Population Krista Plunge Neck Side Slit Gown nordstrom.com $268, nordstrom.com Shona Joy Luxe Tie Front Cocktail Dress nordstrom.com $295, nordstrom.com Milly Liv Pleated Long Sleeve Dress nordstrom.com $395, nordstrom.com Ieena for Mac Duggal Crewneck Faux Feather Hem Cocktail Dress nordstrom.com $398, nordstrom.com Mac Duggal Beaded Floral Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Cocktail Dress nordstrom.com $498, nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit