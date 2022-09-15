From Dinners to Weddings, These Little Black Dresses at Nordstrom Are Wardrobe Must-Haves

A great pair of jeans, a stand-out T-shirt, and a comfy pair of shoes you can wear almost anywhere are all everyday closet staples. Although there are plenty of ways to style your pieces so you can wear them from day to night, there are still meetings, events, and weddings when you need something a little bit fancier that won't get lost in your closet after just one wear. And that's when a little black dress comes into play.

There are several reasons why a simple black dress is a must-have. The color itself is timeless and suitable for almost any occasion, which means you will always have something to wear whether you're planning your outfit in advance or dressing in a pinch. Plus, even if the design of a black dress is a little more avant-garde, it will still feel like a classic choice. Because little black dresses are so popular, we curated a list of the 15 top styles you can shop online from Nordstrom.

15 Little Black Dresses from Nordstrom:

When you search "little black dress" on Nordstrom, hundreds of options quickly appear. That can take hours to go through, and then there's the process of deciding which dresses are actually appropriate for the events on your calendar. To make things much simpler, we pulled together a range of dresses that are ready for everything from a fun dinner to a black tie wedding (and everything in between).

If you have an upcoming wedding to attend where cocktail attire is a must, don't miss this flirty ruffle mini dress or this under-$150 midi-length frock. The bow on this easy-to-wear cocktail dress is a stand-out, and we can't get over the faux feathers on the bottom of this cocktail dress—which makes it a great pick for a New Year's Eve party. Then there's this pleated long-sleeve dress that's wonderfully fun yet just a touch warmer for a fall or winter party, and you can look to this under-$230 mermaid style gown for a black tie soiree.

"This dress is so flattering on. It's just beautiful," wrote a five-star reviewer about the French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress who added that it's "well made and perfect for a cocktail party or wedding." Another shopper suggested taking a peek at the sizing chart for the Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown in order to find your "perfect fit" and declared that the dress is "gorgeous—classy yet sexy."

No matter which dress fits your style best, know that a little black dress simply doesn't go out of style. So, keep scrolling below to choose your next Nordstrom dress that you can wear again and again. The best news? Our picks start at less than $100.