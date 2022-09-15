From Dinners to Weddings, These Little Black Dresses at Nordstrom Are Wardrobe Must-Haves

We rounded up our 15 favorite picks starting at $89.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

newsletter touts
Photo: nordstrom.com

A great pair of jeans, a stand-out T-shirt, and a comfy pair of shoes you can wear almost anywhere are all everyday closet staples. Although there are plenty of ways to style your pieces so you can wear them from day to night, there are still meetings, events, and weddings when you need something a little bit fancier that won't get lost in your closet after just one wear. And that's when a little black dress comes into play.

There are several reasons why a simple black dress is a must-have. The color itself is timeless and suitable for almost any occasion, which means you will always have something to wear whether you're planning your outfit in advance or dressing in a pinch. Plus, even if the design of a black dress is a little more avant-garde, it will still feel like a classic choice. Because little black dresses are so popular, we curated a list of the 15 top styles you can shop online from Nordstrom.

15 Little Black Dresses from Nordstrom:

When you search "little black dress" on Nordstrom, hundreds of options quickly appear. That can take hours to go through, and then there's the process of deciding which dresses are actually appropriate for the events on your calendar. To make things much simpler, we pulled together a range of dresses that are ready for everything from a fun dinner to a black tie wedding (and everything in between).

If you have an upcoming wedding to attend where cocktail attire is a must, don't miss this flirty ruffle mini dress or this under-$150 midi-length frock. The bow on this easy-to-wear cocktail dress is a stand-out, and we can't get over the faux feathers on the bottom of this cocktail dress—which makes it a great pick for a New Year's Eve party. Then there's this pleated long-sleeve dress that's wonderfully fun yet just a touch warmer for a fall or winter party, and you can look to this under-$230 mermaid style gown for a black tie soiree.

"This dress is so flattering on. It's just beautiful," wrote a five-star reviewer about the French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress who added that it's "well made and perfect for a cocktail party or wedding." Another shopper suggested taking a peek at the sizing chart for the Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown in order to find your "perfect fit" and declared that the dress is "gorgeous—classy yet sexy."

No matter which dress fits your style best, know that a little black dress simply doesn't go out of style. So, keep scrolling below to choose your next Nordstrom dress that you can wear again and again. The best news? Our picks start at less than $100.

Vince Camuto Flutter Sleeve Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$89, nordstrom.com

French Connection Whisper Ruffle Mini Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$148, nordstrom.com

City Chic Entwine Cold Shoulder Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$149, nordstrom.com

City Chic Fancy Free Lace Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$149, nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$198, nordstrom.com

French Connection Patricia Long Sleeve Lace Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$198, nordstrom.com

Betsy & Adam Cape Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$199, nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Paris Ruffle Strapless Mermaid Gown

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$228, nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Camden Mermaid Hem Evening Gown

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$248, nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Emery Long Sleeve Sequin Cocktail Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$253, nordstrom.com

Dress the Population Krista Plunge Neck Side Slit Gown

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$268, nordstrom.com

Shona Joy Luxe Tie Front Cocktail Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$295, nordstrom.com

Milly Liv Pleated Long Sleeve Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$395, nordstrom.com

Ieena for Mac Duggal Crewneck Faux Feather Hem Cocktail Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$398, nordstrom.com

Mac Duggal Beaded Floral Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Cocktail Dress

Little Black Dress
nordstrom.com
$498, nordstrom.com
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
women in formal dresses at a New years party
8 Festive Holiday Dresses for All Kinds of Parties—for Less Than $50 on Amazon
What to Wear to Every Ocassion: woman in closet illustration
What to Wear to (Pretty Much) Every Occasion
Nordstrom half yearly sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back With 30,000+ Deals on Shoes, Dresses, and More
Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
You Can Get an Entire Last-Minute Wedding Guest Look in 2 Days Thanks to This Curated Amazon Fashion Section
cottagecore-summer-dress-LIESEL-DRESS_CERISE-PARIS-GINGHAM
13 Trendy Summer Sundresses That Will Fulfill Your Cottage-Core Dreams
headphones
The 48 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything
DIY Halloween costumes, ideas for adults, kids, and toddlers - Little Miss Sunshine DIY costume tout
62 Super-Creative DIY Halloween Costumes Anyone Can Wear
dress
The 12 Best New Spring Dresses From Target Are All Under $40
UURUN High Waisted Mesh Leggings Tout
These On-Sale Workout Leggings Have Breathable Mesh Details to Keep You Cool
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
15 Top-Rated Black Leggings That Are So Comfortable, You'll Never Want to Take Them Off
ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck
Shoppers Love This Comfortable Floral Wrap Dress That's 'Even More Beautiful in Person'
Huskary Maxi Dress
You're Never Going to Want to Take Off This Effortless Maxi Dress That Feels Like Pajamas
Nordstrom Fall Fashion 2021
14 Cozy Back-to-Work Fashion Picks From Nordstrom That Are Comfy Enough to Wear at Home
affordable-work-clothes
10 Stylish Sites to Shop for Affordable Women's Work Clothes
Miessial Striped Linen Midi Dress
This Flattering Smocked Midi Dress Is Ideal for Summer, According to Shoppers
White shirt collage
The 10 Best White Shirts We've Ever Worn