The Buttery Soft Loungewear Set I’ve Been Wearing Nonstop Is Even More Affordable Right Now

This loungewear is not only undeniably comfortable, but it's also cute enough to wear while running errands or grabbing coffee with a friend. Once I slip this set on, I feel snug and cozy for the rest of the day—and it's hard to encourage myself to pull it off, especially when I actually do have to wear jeans. Plus, even after a few washes, the pieces hold their shape and softness (just make sure not to hang them dry after a spin in the washer).