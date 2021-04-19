JESSIE BRUSHED JOGGER - DUSTY BLUE
The Buttery Soft Loungewear Set I’ve Been Wearing Nonstop Is Even More Affordable Right Now
Many colors and sizes are already starting to sell out.
In the past year, comfortable loungewear and cute activewear sets have undeniably skyrocketed in popularity, with people happily swapping slacks for sweats while working from home. I have certainly been unable to avoid this trend, and even some 13 months later you can still find me pulling on leggings and slipping into oversized sweatshirts on any given day.
One set I've been living in the past few months is the Lezat loungewear joggers and pullovers, which are as silky soft as cashmere. Lezat, a Los Angeles-based clothing company, designs sustainable, easy-to-wear, and effortlessly stylish pieces that are not only affordable but can easily find a home in any wardrobe.
My go-to is the Jessie Brushed lounge set, which is buttery soft and breathable thanks to its recycled poly fabric. The joggers are stretchy without being form fitting, and the pullover is loose, more akin to a pajama top than a traditional sweatshirt. (You could also add a cropped tank to your cart to wear when the weather gets warmer.) Available in sizes XS to XL, the set comes in four colors, including dusty blue, mocha, nude pink, and pistachio.
This loungewear is not only undeniably comfortable, but it's also cute enough to wear while running errands or grabbing coffee with a friend. Once I slip this set on, I feel snug and cozy for the rest of the day—and it's hard to encourage myself to pull it off, especially when I actually do have to wear jeans. Plus, even after a few washes, the pieces hold their shape and softness (just make sure not to hang them dry after a spin in the washer).
Along with lounge sets, Lezat specializes in face masks, activewear, and silk pajamas. On the face masks front, you can shop a huge assortment of styles and fabrics that are currently 50 percent off (no code required), like silk and crystal-bedazzled varieties. If it's activewear you're after, choose from a wide selection of ribbed tops and ankle-cropped leggings. Or shop silk pajama sets in a variety of fun patterns.
Although most of Lezat's clothing is already very affordable, from April 18 to May 9, you can save an extra 20 percent off on everything by using the code MOM20 at checkout. Just be sure to shop quickly—many of the most popular items are already starting to sell out.
