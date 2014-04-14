7 Great Lavender Picks for Spring

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
The hazy shade of spring is big this season. Why? Because it looks fresh, whether you opt for a little or a lot.
Orly Nail Polish in Flawless Flush

Not a fan of in-your-face manicures? Lavender nail polish is subtle but current.

To buy: $8.50, orlybeauty.com.

Darling Clothes Polyester-Blend Dress

Gracefully flatter full hips in a not-too-frilly A-line dress.

To buy: $125, darlingclothes.com for stores.

Serpui Marie Straw Clutch

Think beyond cocktail hour when it comes to a pale clutch. Try it with a chambray dress or printed jeans.

To buy: $115, Sassy Boutique, 772-234-3998.

Baccarat Silver Ring with Baccarat Crystals

From the company renowned for crystal chandeliers, this bold bloom of a ring brings a sense of grandeur to an everyday outfit.

To buy: $325, baccarat.com.

Rae Francis Silk Top

This floaty (that is, camouflaging) blouse is the ideal topper for crisp white denim.

To buy: $167, raefrancis.com for stores.

Alexis Bittar Bangles

For the pastel-phobic: Add luminous Lucite bangles to a sleek black outfit.

To buy: $65 each, alexisbittar.com.

Stuart Weitzman Suede Heels

Strappy platforms seem almost demure in a soft shade. Elegant with navy or gray, playful with fuchsia.

To buy: $445, 212-750-2555.

By Yolanda Wikiel