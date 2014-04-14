7 Great Lavender Picks for Spring
Orly Nail Polish in Flawless Flush
Not a fan of in-your-face manicures? Lavender nail polish is subtle but current.
To buy: $8.50, orlybeauty.com.
Darling Clothes Polyester-Blend Dress
Gracefully flatter full hips in a not-too-frilly A-line dress.
To buy: $125, darlingclothes.com for stores.
Serpui Marie Straw Clutch
Think beyond cocktail hour when it comes to a pale clutch. Try it with a chambray dress or printed jeans.
To buy: $115, Sassy Boutique, 772-234-3998.
Baccarat Silver Ring with Baccarat Crystals
From the company renowned for crystal chandeliers, this bold bloom of a ring brings a sense of grandeur to an everyday outfit.
To buy: $325, baccarat.com.
Rae Francis Silk Top
This floaty (that is, camouflaging) blouse is the ideal topper for crisp white denim.
To buy: $167, raefrancis.com for stores.
Alexis Bittar Bangles
For the pastel-phobic: Add luminous Lucite bangles to a sleek black outfit.
To buy: $65 each, alexisbittar.com.
Stuart Weitzman Suede Heels
Strappy platforms seem almost demure in a soft shade. Elegant with navy or gray, playful with fuchsia.
To buy: $445, 212-750-2555.