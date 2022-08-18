Style Clothing You Can Get an Entire Last-Minute Wedding Guest Look in 2 Days Thanks to This Curated Amazon Fashion Section And prices start at just $13. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Fall is quickly approaching, and wedding season is also coming back in full swing. Unlike the past few years, calendars are currently packed with celebrations—and that means your closet likely needs an edit. Whether you're looking for one outfit to wear to a cocktail party or a few looks that can take you through the next few months (and beyond), Amazon curated an entire hub with more than 500 wedding-ready pieces—many of which can arrive in just two days with Prime shipping so you can create fast (and cute) last-minute looks. Before you officially decide what to wear, the best thing to do is to check out the requested attire for guests at your event. After all, a black-tie celebration requires a very different outfit than a backyard party. Once you know what you need to wear, the search for a great dress and accessories is on. And the great news is, Amazon's curated collection of wedding guest looks not only ships and arrives quickly, but it's also filled with plenty of under-$100 pieces to keep your budget in check, too. The 15 Best Amazon Pieces for Last Minute Wedding Guest Looks Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings, $13 Pavoi14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet, $16 The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch, $30 NNG Braided Heel Sandal, $30 (was $33) Lalagen Plus Size Vintage Midi Swing Dress, $35 (was $90) PrettyGarden Halter Neck Backless Maxi Dress, $37 with coupon (was $46) Etcyy Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $38 Exlura Square-Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $39 (was $46) Happy Sailed Long Sleeve Ruffle Backless Swing Mini Dress, $39 (was $50) Zesica Square Neck Maxi Dress, $39 with coupon (was $51) Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress, $40 MakeMeChic Plus Size Boho Maxi Dress, $44 The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal, $50 Astr the Label Lace Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress, $89 JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $90 The retailer gathered together tons of dresses, but a select few caught our eye. If you have a black tie or black tie optional wedding on your docket, don't miss this off-the-shoulder frock that's pretty and flirty for a more formal party. For a cocktail attire wedding, you can't go wrong with this fun square neckline dress with lantern sleeves that you can also wear off-the-shoulder. If you're invited to a tented celebration, you can pair this floral dress with block heels for a great, easy look that'll make you feel put together in a pinch. "[I] wore this dress to a wedding and got SO many compliments on it. It is super flattering, comfortable, and super stylish," shared one shopper who titled their review of the Etcyy off-the-shoulder ruffle maxi dress "Perfect Wedding Guest Dress!" Once your dress is set, it's time to move onto accessories. A pair of shoes you can comfortably wear all night as you transition from walking to dancing is essential. Plus, you might want to add a little sparkle—and this faux diamond tennis bracelet will make guests think it's real. Before you head out of the door, add a simple foldover clutch you can use for the wedding and then continue to enjoy during date nights and dinners out with friends. "They fit perfectly and they're very comfortable," wrote a five-star reviewer about the NNG braided heels, which they said are "the perfect height and feel very sturdy." They added, "I wore them all night for a wedding and had no pain during or after." You can love your look without ever letting anyone in on your last-minute secret thanks to a little help from Amazon's complete wedding guest style hub. To make your search even easier, we gathered the top 15 pieces we think are worth considering for fall weddings and beyond—and prices start at just $13. 