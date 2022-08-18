You Can Get an Entire Last-Minute Wedding Guest Look in 2 Days Thanks to This Curated Amazon Fashion Section

And prices start at just $13. 

Published on August 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Photo: Amazon.com

Fall is quickly approaching, and wedding season is also coming back in full swing. Unlike the past few years, calendars are currently packed with celebrations—and that means your closet likely needs an edit. Whether you're looking for one outfit to wear to a cocktail party or a few looks that can take you through the next few months (and beyond), Amazon curated an entire hub with more than 500 wedding-ready pieces—many of which can arrive in just two days with Prime shipping so you can create fast (and cute) last-minute looks.

Before you officially decide what to wear, the best thing to do is to check out the requested attire for guests at your event. After all, a black-tie celebration requires a very different outfit than a backyard party. Once you know what you need to wear, the search for a great dress and accessories is on. And the great news is, Amazon's curated collection of wedding guest looks not only ships and arrives quickly, but it's also filled with plenty of under-$100 pieces to keep your budget in check, too.

The 15 Best Amazon Pieces for Last Minute Wedding Guest Looks

The retailer gathered together tons of dresses, but a select few caught our eye. If you have a black tie or black tie optional wedding on your docket, don't miss this off-the-shoulder frock that's pretty and flirty for a more formal party. For a cocktail attire wedding, you can't go wrong with this fun square neckline dress with lantern sleeves that you can also wear off-the-shoulder. If you're invited to a tented celebration, you can pair this floral dress with block heels for a great, easy look that'll make you feel put together in a pinch.

"[I] ​wore this dress to a wedding and got SO many compliments on it. It is super flattering, comfortable, and super stylish," shared one shopper who titled their review of the Etcyy off-the-shoulder ruffle maxi dress "Perfect Wedding Guest Dress!"

Once your dress is set, it's time to move onto accessories. A pair of shoes you can comfortably wear all night as you transition from walking to dancing is essential. Plus, you might want to add a little sparkle—and this faux diamond tennis bracelet will make guests think it's real. Before you head out of the door, add a simple foldover clutch you can use for the wedding and then continue to enjoy during date nights and dinners out with friends.

"They fit perfectly and they're very comfortable," wrote a five-star reviewer about the NNG braided heels, which they said are "the perfect height and feel very sturdy." They added, "I wore them all night for a wedding and had no pain during or after."

You can love your look without ever letting anyone in on your last-minute secret thanks to a little help from Amazon's complete wedding guest style hub. To make your search even easier, we gathered the top 15 pieces we think are worth considering for fall weddings and beyond—and prices start at just $13.

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$13, amazon.com

Pavoi14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$16, amazon.com

The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$30, amazon.com

NNG Braided Heel Sandal

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$30 (was $33), amazon.com

Lalagen Plus Size Vintage Midi Swing Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$35 (was $90), amazon.com

PrettyGarden Halter Neck Backless Maxi Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$37 with coupon (was $46), amazon.com

Etcyy Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$38, amazon.com

Exlura Square-Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$39 (was $46), amazon.com

Happy Sailed Long Sleeve Ruffle Backless Swing Mini Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$39 (was $50), amazon.com

Zesica Square Neck Maxi Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$39 with coupon (was $51), amazon.com

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress

EXLURA Women Tie Back Summer Dress
Amazon.com
$40, amazon.com

MakeMeChic Plus Size Boho Maxi Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$44, amazon.com

The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$50, amazon.com

Astr the Label Lace Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$89, amazon.com

JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag

Wedding Guest Look Fashion Section
Amazon.com
$90, amazon.com
