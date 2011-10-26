Luxurious Lace Clothing

If you’re going to invest in one lace piece this season, let it be a dress like this one made of silk with a black lace overlay—it’s unique yet forever stylish. Best of all: It can be paired with flats, like these velvet smoking slippers.



To buy: By Malene Birger silk-and-lace dress, $595, Fashionhaus, 212-575-1500. Cole Haan velvet flats, $168, colehaan.com. Banana Republic earrings. Alexis Bittar bracelet.