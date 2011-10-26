Luxurious Lace Clothing
High Society
Staples are indispensable for every day, but also for dressing up. This lacy T-shirt is versatile enough to flit from a flowing slit skirt to tuxedo pants or a suit with ease.
To buy: Porcelain cotton-and-nylon top, $125, Trillium, 410-821-9696. Rachel Zoe silk-and-spandex skirt, $550, Neiman Marcus, 888-888-4757 for stores. Charles David shoes. BCBG belt. Ippolita earrings.
Vintage Point
Like an Edwardian collar, the neckline of this cap-sleeve blouse frames the face as if it were a work of art. For a new-fashioned twist, wear it with flared jeans or modern cropped trousers—the perfect foil to fancy filigree.
To buy: Haute Hippie silk top, $345, hautehippie.com. Swarovski earrings. Ben-Amun pin (worn as a barrette).
Frill and Grace
If you’re going to invest in one lace piece this season, let it be a dress like this one made of silk with a black lace overlay—it’s unique yet forever stylish. Best of all: It can be paired with flats, like these velvet smoking slippers.
To buy: By Malene Birger silk-and-lace dress, $595, Fashionhaus, 212-575-1500. Cole Haan velvet flats, $168, colehaan.com. Banana Republic earrings. Alexis Bittar bracelet.
Age of Innocence
Strategically placed sheer cutouts, like the modest stripes of this cobalt shift dress, let you show a little skin without the shock of a big reveal.
To buy: Rebecca Taylor silk dress, $335, saks.com for stores. Commando tights. Badgley Mischka earrings. Kenneth Jay Lane ring.
Unbridal-ed Romance
To keep this ivory V-necked silk-and-lace slip dress from making you look like you’re goooing to the cha-pel, give it some edge with chunky jewelry and a tailored blazer, like this shimmery blush silk one. Once warm weather arrives, pair the mid–calf-length confection with ethnic beads and earthy leather sandals to channel a little Summer-of-Love spirit.
To buy: Lauren Moffatt silk jacket, $335, and silk dress, $425, laurenmoffatt.net. Kum Kum earrings. Diane Cotton necklace. Baccarat ring.
Iron Maiden
Pewter is every bit as dramatic as black, but softer. This structured metallic top is a cool, unexpected contrast with both saturated shades (aubergine, indigo, teal) and neutrals. Wear it loose, belted, or tucked in.
To buy: Adam viscose-and-nylon top, $425, shopadam.com. Magaschoni silk pants, $334, magaschoni.com. Kara Ross belt. Misaki earrings. Kenneth Jay Lane cuff.