10 Kids With Sharp Fashion Sense

Ages:

1½ and 4.



Sander says: Our questions left Sander speechless (and she’ll probably stay that way for a few months yet). Luckily, her mother piped up for her: “Instead of a bib, I tie a cotton scarf around her neck. It looks like part of her outfit and she can wear it all day, not just when she’s eating.” Sander goes through several scarf changes a day because, well, drool happens.



Sander wears: Goat-Milk cotton top, $38, goatmilknyc.com. Splendid cotton-blend leggings, $40, 866-290-1385. Her own scarf.



Shai says: “I dress myself for preschool. Red, blue, orange, and green make me happy.” Shai likes to look polished, says his mom: “He wants to wear his black jacket so he looks like his dad does when he goes to work.”



Shai wears: Appaman polyester-blend blazer, $138 (for suit), appaman.com. Little Marc Jacobs cotton shirt, $122, 212-206-6644. H & M jeans, $20, hm.com for stores. The Children’s Place sneakers, $25, childrensplace.com.