10 Kids With Sharp Fashion Sense
Kira and Talis
Ages:
10 and 5.
Kira says: “A lot of my clothes have sparkles on them…and flowers…and fringe. And purple is my favorite color. Sometimes my mom and me fight about clothes. I like flashy, and Mom likes calm stuff. I always put on my mom’s high heels. But she understands—she doesn’t get mad.”
Kira wears: H & M faux-leather jacket, $35, hm.com for stores. The Children’s Place polyester dress, $14, childrensplace.com. Gap cotton leggings, $14.50, gap.com.
Talis says: “I like purple, too, ’cause my dad likes purple. I like to wear superhero things. I have two superhero shirts: Wolverine and Superman. I don’t know how to tie my shoes, but I know to pull the tongue up so it doesn’t bother my foot.”
Talis wears: Munster cotton hoodie, $29, yoyamart.com. ESP No. 1 T-shirt, $42, 212-594-3364. Levi’s jeans (available in November), $42, levis.com. His own headphones and belt.
Maxime and Nico
Ages:
9 and 7.
Maxime says: “I wear leggings with tunics, and dresses with my soldier jacket. But I hate tights—they’re a pain.” Maxime dresses for comfort, because she likes to be on the move. “I go rock climbing on a wall at the gym. I can go all the way to the top. My sister stops halfway.”
Maxime wears: Ella Moss polyester-and-cotton dress, $118, ellamoss.com. Antik Batik cotton scarf, $65, yoyamart.com for info. Lazo metal-and-vinyl bracelets, $35 for two, yoyamart.com for info.
Nico says: “I don’t usually wear pink. Dark pink I like.” According to her mom, “Nico is very creative with her style. She will match odd things, like ruffly dresses and Adidas, and it usually works.” And Nico always tops off any outfit with at least one necklace: “I have about 20. I’m not allowed to get my ears pierced yet.”
Nico wears: Stella McCartney polyester-tulle dress, $140, stellamccartney.com. Atsuyo et Akiko gold-fill-and-plastic necklace, $70, atsuyoetakiko.com for info.
Monty and Lane
Ages:
5 and 9.
Monty says: “Mom picks out outfits with me.” However, his suspenders were born out of necessity. “He wears his brother’s hand-me-downs, so his pants kept falling down,” explains Monty’s mom. “Suspenders are easy for him to take on and off.” And now they’re his signature. Brother Lane says, “He wears them so much, my friends get mad when he doesn’t.”
Monty wears: Little Marc Jacobs cotton shirt, $83, and pants, $122: 212-206-6644. Converse sneakers, $32, zappos.com. Saint James wool-and-acrylic hat, $25, 800-819-3525.
Lane says: “I want to be in a band. I like messy, grunge, skateboarder-type clothes—the opposite of what Mom likes. They feel better than that fancy stuff.” Another thing he feels strongly about: “No Justin Bieber hair.”
Lane wears: Splendid Mills Jr. cotton shirt, $98, splendid.com. Bellerose cotton T-shirt, $39, yoyamart.com for info. GapKids jeans, $21, gap.com. Vans sneakers, $35, vans.com.
Sander and Shai
Ages:
1½ and 4.
Sander says: Our questions left Sander speechless (and she’ll probably stay that way for a few months yet). Luckily, her mother piped up for her: “Instead of a bib, I tie a cotton scarf around her neck. It looks like part of her outfit and she can wear it all day, not just when she’s eating.” Sander goes through several scarf changes a day because, well, drool happens.
Sander wears: Goat-Milk cotton top, $38, goatmilknyc.com. Splendid cotton-blend leggings, $40, 866-290-1385. Her own scarf.
Shai says: “I dress myself for preschool. Red, blue, orange, and green make me happy.” Shai likes to look polished, says his mom: “He wants to wear his black jacket so he looks like his dad does when he goes to work.”
Shai wears: Appaman polyester-blend blazer, $138 (for suit), appaman.com. Little Marc Jacobs cotton shirt, $122, 212-206-6644. H & M jeans, $20, hm.com for stores. The Children’s Place sneakers, $25, childrensplace.com.
Georgia and Caleb
Ages:
8 and 6.
Georgia says: “I hate very girly. My style is a blend of rock, tomboy, and feminine.” Every brother and sister have differences, and so do Georgia and Caleb. “Like 50 percent of the time,” says Georgia, “we don’t mix. He likes superheroes. I like fashion and music.”
Georgia wears: ESP No. 1 two-in-one cotton denim jacket, $92, 212-594-3364. Rehlein silk-blend tunic, $110, 212-255-3801. Ella Moss faux-leather leggings, $108, ellamoss.com. Mules at Home leather flats, $77, gigiandzaza.com. Her own necklace.
Caleb says: “I wear pj’s—they’re so cozy. I go outside in them. I sometimes wear my clothes over my pj’s. I go to school in them. I went to the playground in my pj’s.” His go-to pair: “They say, ROCK STAR, and have an electric guitar on them.”
Caleb wears: Goat-Milk cotton top, $40, goatmilknyc.com. Goat-Milk cotton bottom, $42, goatmilknyc.com. Birkenstock suede clogs, $75, zappos.com.