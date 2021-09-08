This Popular Mask Brand Now Sells KF94 Masks for Kids—Starting at $35 for a 10-Pack
As kids return to in-person learning at school this fall, face masks to protect themselves and their classmates from COVID-19 are high on the school supply list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend children ages 2 and older wear masks, and many school districts are requiring students to wear face masks to attend classes again. Thankfully, there are many kid-friendly face masks to choose from if you need to stock up, including FDA-registered KF94 face masks from the popular brand Vida.
If you're wondering what a KF94 mask is or how it differs from a KN95 or an N95 mask, here's the deal: N95 face masks are the gold standard in personal protective equipment (PPE). However, those are best saved for healthcare workers who need them on the frontlines. So the next best things are KN95 masks, the Chinese version of N95s, and KF94s, the Korean version of N95 masks. KF94 face masks, including Vida's latest kid-friendly designs, are high-quality masks made in South Korea that have a filtration efficiency of 94 percent and a unique shape that lets them remain breathable while keeping out particles.
Similar to Vida's adult sized masks, these are made with five layers of breathable materials and have a bendable nose bridge for a custom fit. But unlike KN95 masks, the KF94s have what the brand describes as a "tent-like shape." This allows for extra room between the mask and the mouth so wearers can speak and breathe easily. A flat nose piece on top and extra material on the sides help create a secure seal.
To buy: From $35; shopvida.com.
The disposable kids' masks are designed to be worn just once, but each order from Vida comes with a prepaid return shipping label, so you can send back the used masks for proper recycling. You can order packs with as few as 10 masks or as many as 250, and they're available in black, white, blue, and pink.
Although the KF94 masks were only recently released in kids' sizes, over 100 people have already left them positive reviews, landing them a 4.9 out of five-star rating overall.
It "fits well against his face and stays put throughout the school day," one shopper wrote, adding that the bright colors and ability to recycle the masks are also pros.
Another said, "My kids had to wear them for eight hours when we took a flight, and they did not complain about them once."
If you're looking for kid-friendly face masks that offer more protection than reusable cloth masks, order a pack of Vida's KF94 masks for kids today. You can also order adult sized KN95 masks from the brand for yourself while you're at it.