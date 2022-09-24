Style Clothing Countless Shoppers Call These High-Rise Joggers 'So Comfortable'—and They're Only $27 They’re available in 16 colors, and they have pockets. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon.com Joggers are definitely not new, but I was admittedly late to the jogger game. I was convinced they were the same as sweatpants or even leggings, but after buying my first pair, I quickly learned they are decidedly different. These days I can't seem to stop buying joggers, so you can count me among those who are intrigued by this best-selling under-$30 pair that has cute athletic flair. The Kcutteyg high-rise joggers are best-sellers in Amazon's Women's Novelty Pants and Capris and Women's Casual Pants and Capris categories. The pants are made from 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, and the combination is lightweight and breathable, according to the brand. Plus, the pants have four-way stretch and an elastic waistband to help you to find your perfect fit and to add comfort. amazon.com To buy: $27; amazon.com. "I could wear these every day! So comfortable, soft, [and] flattering, and [they] have great pockets, too," wrote a five-star reviewer who already purchased another pair. "I love these!" echoed another shopper who praised the joggers' "soft, lightweight, yoga-pant material with a high waist, good-sized pockets, and perfect fit." The high-waisted joggers have other standout features, like the deep pockets and a zippered side pocket that allow you to safely store items like your cell phone, keys, or credit card while you're exercising or running errands. Similar to other joggers, these are tapered to create a refined-yet-comfortable look. The sweatpant-adjacent style is available in sizes XS to XXL in 16 fun patterns and colors. "These pants fit great and I love them," said a reviewer who shared that the fabric is "very soft and stretchy" and confirmed that the side pockets can "actually hold" their phone. Joggers allow you to easily go from a quick jog to coffee with friends while still feeling comfortable and stylish, so give a pair of Kcutteyg joggers a try in your color of choice for less than $30. amazon.com To buy: $27; amazon.com. amazon.com To buy: $27; amazon.com. amazon.com To buy: $27; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit