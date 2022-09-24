Countless Shoppers Call These High-Rise Joggers 'So Comfortable'—and They're Only $27

Joggers are definitely not new, but I was admittedly late to the jogger game. I was convinced they were the same as sweatpants or even leggings, but after buying my first pair, I quickly learned they are decidedly different. These days I can't seem to stop buying joggers, so you can count me among those who are intrigued by this best-selling under-$30 pair that has cute athletic flair.

The Kcutteyg high-rise joggers are best-sellers in Amazon's Women's Novelty Pants and Capris and Women's Casual Pants and Capris categories. The pants are made from 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, and the combination is lightweight and breathable, according to the brand. Plus, the pants have four-way stretch and an elastic waistband to help you to find your perfect fit and to add comfort.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

"I could wear these every day! So comfortable, soft, [and] flattering, and [they] have great pockets, too," wrote a five-star reviewer who already purchased another pair. "I love these!" echoed another shopper who praised the joggers' "soft, lightweight, yoga-pant material with a high waist, good-sized pockets, and perfect fit."

The high-waisted joggers have other standout features, like the deep pockets and a zippered side pocket that allow you to safely store items like your cell phone, keys, or credit card while you're exercising or running errands. Similar to other joggers, these are tapered to create a refined-yet-comfortable look. The sweatpant-adjacent style is available in sizes XS to XXL in 16 fun patterns and colors.

"These pants fit great and I love them," said a reviewer who shared that the fabric is "very soft and stretchy" and confirmed that the side pockets can "actually hold" their phone.

Joggers allow you to easily go from a quick jog to coffee with friends while still feeling comfortable and stylish, so give a pair of Kcutteyg joggers a try in your color of choice for less than $30.

