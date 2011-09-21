Our Favorite Flattering Jewel Tone Clothing for Fall
The Limited Bateau-Neck Dolman Sweater
The simple yet bold new shape of this merino wool top will instantly revitalize your default work skirt and go-to skinny jeans. Available in five shades.
To buy: $47, thelimited.com.
Featured September 2011
Ann Taylor Kissing Placket Silk Long Sleeve Shirt
Versatility is key with this tailored emerald green shirt. It goes with jeans for a laid-back weekend look, trousers for the office, or a high-waisted skirt for a date night. Also available in dark navy and winter white and petite sizes.
To buy: $118, anntaylor.com.
J. Crew Liquid Silk Skirt
Turn heads in this vibrant and sophisticated midi-skirt. It’s a great piece to experiment with the color-blocking look: Just add a red top or a cobalt crewneck. Also available in dark navy.
To buy: $148, jcrew.com.
Aqua Bright Girlfriend Blazer
It’s totally understandable if you’re not quite ready to trade in your lightweight shawl for winter wool. This deep blue layer will help tide you over. Also available in red.
To buy: $88, bloomingdales.com.
Calvin Klein Solid Belted Fit and Flare Dress
Make a seamless transition from office to after-work shindig with this lively crepe piece. Start the day with a chunky necklace and a thin navy cardigan, then peel off the sweater for night. Also available in black.
To buy: $100, calvinklein.com.
ASOS Crop Skinny Pant With Pintuck Detail
Instead of a dress, try a shimmery pair of slim-fit teal pants for a night out. You’ll be thankful for the comfort of this stretchy polyester blend when it’s time to hit the dance floor. Also available in red and black and in petite sizes.
To buy: $73, asos.com.
