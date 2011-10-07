Flattering Wide-Leg Pants
L.L. Bean Signature Wool Plaid Trousers
You’ll want to cozy up to these patterned wool pants on a brisk fall day. Try them with a slim turtleneck and heeled loafers. Also available in deep forest and foggy blue.
To buy: $149, llbeansignature.com.
Featured October 2011
ASOS River Island Soft Palazzo Pants
Shake up your cold-weather wardrobe with viscose pants in a deep ruby shade you can wear through winter. Pair them with a soft blouse and a neutral cardigan.
To buy: $61.50, us.asos.com.
Diane von Furstenberg High Rise Wide Leg Trousers
Swap your everyday khakis for flattering—and more professional looking—wool pants in a similar shade.
To buy: $325, nordstrom.com.
Land’s End Polished Denim Trousers
Comfortable yet sophisticated, these dark, trouser-like jeans allow you to go from casual to dressy with the simple change of a shirt.
To buy: $40, canvas.landsend.com.
Kohl’s Jennifer Lopez Wide-Leg Pants
Meet your new closet essential. In comparison to typical straight trousers, the flared hems on these polyester-blend pants give a work outfit a completely modern look.
To buy: $45, kohls.com.
Tory Burch High Waisted Flare
Navy velvet trousers are an unexpected yet great staple, especially when they have a bit of stretch to keep you comfortable and pulled together.
To buy: $250, toryburch.com.
Express Faux-Leather Trim Tweed Editor Pant
Nothing says “fall” like nubby tweed trousers. For two totally different ways to wear this polyester-blend style, add a silky black bow blouse one day, then try a chunky cream sweater another. Also available in petite and tall inseams.
To buy: $80, express.com.
