Flattering Wide-Leg Pants

By Katherine Salisbury
Updated August 29, 2014
Need a break from skinny jeans? Check out these stylish options for various budgets.
L.L. Bean Signature Wool Plaid Trousers

You’ll want to cozy up to these patterned wool pants on a brisk fall day. Try them with a slim turtleneck and heeled loafers. Also available in deep forest and foggy blue.

To buy: $149, llbeansignature.com.

Featured October 2011

ASOS River Island Soft Palazzo Pants

Shake up your cold-weather wardrobe with viscose pants in a deep ruby shade you can wear through winter. Pair them with a soft blouse and a neutral cardigan.

To buy: $61.50, us.asos.com.

Diane von Furstenberg High Rise Wide Leg Trousers

Swap your everyday khakis for flattering—and more professional looking—wool pants in a similar shade.

To buy: $325, nordstrom.com.

Land’s End Polished Denim Trousers

Comfortable yet sophisticated, these dark, trouser-like jeans allow you to go from casual to dressy with the simple change of a shirt.

To buy: $40, canvas.landsend.com.

Kohl’s Jennifer Lopez Wide-Leg Pants

Meet your new closet essential. In comparison to typical straight trousers, the flared hems on these polyester-blend pants give a work outfit a completely modern look.

To buy: $45, kohls.com.

Tory Burch High Waisted Flare

Navy velvet trousers are an unexpected yet great staple, especially when they have a bit of stretch to keep you comfortable and pulled together.

To buy: $250, toryburch.com.

Express Faux-Leather Trim Tweed Editor Pant

Nothing says “fall” like nubby tweed trousers. For two totally different ways to wear this polyester-blend style, add a silky black bow blouse one day, then try a chunky cream sweater another. Also available in petite and tall inseams.

To buy: $80, express.com.

