White jeans get a bad rap. Rumor has it that they make you look bigger on the bottom, show every little lump and bump, and can even be (yikes) see-through. But while all of the above may be true of the wrong pair, the right pair can actually be an asset to your wardrobe. They have a fresh feel and look for the summer months, and can be the foundation of many a great winter white ensemble (leave that outmoded Labor Day rule in the past where it belongs). Here's our guide to the greatest picks.