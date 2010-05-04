How to Wear Shorts in the Summer
Shorter Shorts: 3- To 4-Inch Inseams
This not-too-daring length is great for elongating petite frames or showing off nice legs. (Flats will keep you from looking racy.) “Those with full thighs might have trouble with this cut, as it hits at the widest part of the leg,” says Susan Moses, the author of The Art of Dressing Curves.
Shorter Shorts: Sporty
Like a modern take on the tennis skirt, an A-line silhouette plays up slim hips. With shorts that have a lot going on (inverted pleats, textured fabric, oversize pockets), keep the rest of the look minimal with a simple white tank.
Shorter Shorts: Feminine
Jean shorts are pretty enough for date night when they’re made of lightweight chambray and include a tie belt. Pair them with floral flats, dangly earrings, and a suede bag, and loosely tuck in a peasant blouse to cleverly conceal love handles.
Midthigh-length Shorts: 5-inch Inseams
That extra inch or two of coverage makes this variety universally flattering. “Roomier cuts through the thighs help balance proportions to create the illusion of narrower legs,” says Los Angeles–based stylist Lindsay Albanese.
Midthigh-length Shorts: For a Creative Office
Shorts can be passable on casual Friday in a laid-back workplace if they have a blousy fit and are made of a refined, dark fabric. Wear them with more covered-up pieces, like closed-toe shoes and a sleeved top.
Midthigh-length Shorts: Beachy
For a late-afternoon seaside mosey, slip into easy but cute scalloped chambray shorts and a white sleeveless sweater. A tassel necklace, a rattan tote, and flowery straw sandals complete the breezy but put-together vibe.
Long Shorts: 7 Inches or Longer
Bermudas and culottes are big trends and wearable for most—with the right shoes. “To keep legs from looking stumpy, opt for height with wedges or chunky sandals,” says Bridgette Raes, the author of Style Rx. Petites may want to skip these cuts, as they can have a shortening effect.
Long Shorts: Sophisticated
Below the knee and dramatically loose, a linen-blend style provides a foundation for a cool summer suit when paired with a jacket and a blouse in the same shade. Embellished neutral-tone accents hit the right note.
Long Shorts: Artsy
Standard navy Bermudas feel rich next to an asymmetrical top accessorized with a punchy scarf and blue suede heels. Add some gold bangles and a leather cross-body bag for an easy, eclectic look fit for grabbing drinks with friends.