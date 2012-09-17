The Best Trousers for Every Shape
If You Have Full Hips and Thighs
Look for: Minimizing darks and structured fabrics, like tropical wool, which downplay curves. Stretch makes them even more forgiving. Straight or wide legs are best. But if you want a narrow cut, skip the super-pegged legs and choose a pair with a little width at the hem to offset hips.
Avoid: Pleats (of course). Watch out for vertical pockets that lie along the side seams: They stick out, making hips look wider.
Pair them with: A nipped-in jacket or a tucked-in top to highlight a small waist. Look for a feminine cut that fits curves. Also important? “Heels, heels, heels,” says Kim Naci, a stylist and the owner of Sass New York, a personal styling service.
True Royal pants. CH Carolina Herrera blouse. Banana Republic belt. Freelook watch. Kara Ackerman ring. Nine West pumps.
To buy: Loft polyester-blend pants (also in petite sizes), $69.50, loft.com.
To buy: Jones New York polyester-blend pants, $119, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
To buy: True Royal cotton-and-wool pants, $421, shopbop.com.
If You Have a Tummy
Look for: Fabrics that contain about 2 percent spandex, to prevent the pants from digging in or stretching out. Straight or flared shapes create the illusion of an hourglass figure. But if you have slim legs, you can pull off a tapered cut. A plain, wide waistband that’s cut straight up and down (like the band on men’s pants) fits a thick middle well.
Avoid: Low- or high-rise styles. Also steer clear of pooch-puffing pleats and side-zip waists.
Pair them with: “An untucked top to elongate and slim the midsection,” says Mary Lou Andre, the founder of Organization by Design, an image-consulting firm in Needham, Massachusetts. Then add a long, draped scarf to further distract from the tummy.
Banana Republic pants.
To buy: Express polyester-blend pants, $69.50, express.com.
To buy: Hugo polyester-blend pants, $295, 800-484-6267 for stores.
If You’re Petite
Look for: Sleek shapes that don’t overwhelm a small frame. In addition to petite-proportioned cuts, try cropped pants, which may be full-length on you. Vertical elements (front creases, pinstripes) make you look taller.
Avoid: Baggy or wide-leg trousers, which can swallow petites, says Wendy Hirschberg Clurman, the vice president and fashion director of Jones New York. She cautions against wide cuffs, too, which break up the line of the legs.
Pair them with: A top and shoes in a similar shade; a monochromatic outfit helps lengthen the frame. Make sure the shirt has a deep V neck to maximize the elongating effect, says Naci.
Tory Burch pants.
To buy: Ann Taylor wool-blend petite pants, $98, anntaylor.com.
To buy: Cabe wool-blend cropped pants with leather trim (available in four colors), $295, Tootsies, 713-629-9990.
If You’re Tall
Look for: Pleats, bold details, cuffs, or super-flared or tapered legs. “If you’re tall, you can pull off more,” says Clurman. Have a long torso? A high-waisted style balances proportions. With most pants, the hem should hit 1⁄8 inch from the floor; for cropped, at the ankle.
Avoid: Capris—they can make a leggy person look as if her pants have shrunk. “Tall women should always err on the side of too long,” says Andre.
Pair them with: A horizontal-print top or a long cardigan to break up the length of the torso. Adding a belt is a nice way to define the waist.
J.Crew pants.
To buy: Long Tall Sally polyester-blend pants with 36- or 38-inch inseams, $95, 877-217-4084.
To buy: Tribune Standard wool-blend pants, $375, 877-746-7267.