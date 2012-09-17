The Best Trousers for Every Shape

Look for: Fabrics that contain about 2 percent spandex, to prevent the pants from digging in or stretching out. Straight or flared shapes create the illusion of an hourglass figure. But if you have slim legs, you can pull off a tapered cut. A plain, wide waistband that’s cut straight up and down (like the band on men’s pants) fits a thick middle well.



Avoid: Low- or high-rise styles. Also steer clear of pooch-puffing pleats and side-zip waists.



Pair them with: “An untucked top to elongate and slim the midsection,” says Mary Lou Andre, the founder of Organization by Design, an image-consulting firm in Needham, Massachusetts. Then add a long, draped scarf to further distract from the tummy.



Banana Republic pants.