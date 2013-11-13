Printed Jeans and More New Denim Trends

The quickest way to get party-ready? Slip into a pair of jeans with beading or sparkly thread. To avoid looking as if you busted out your BeDazzler (hello, 1987!), choose slim silhouettes in dark washes, as well as accents that are small (like rhinestone pindots) or that match the fabric’s color palette (like black sequins on black denim). Wearing them with something subdued, such as a boyfriend blazer and smoking slippers, tones down the flash.



Coming Clean

Decked-out jeans like these require some TLC, though not as much as you might think. Check the label. But in general you can machine-wash printed, colored, velvet, and motorcycle styles if you simply take a few precautions. Before laundering, turn them inside out (to lessen fading and to protect the nap of velvets) and zip up zippers (to prevent the teeth from abrading the material). Use cold water and a mild detergent on the gentle cycle. Finally, hang-dry, since machine dryers can destroy embellishments, special finishes, and dyed fabrics, says Nina Castello, the chief of design and production for James Jeans. As for coated, beaded, and leather- or metallic-trimmed jeans, it’s safest to send them to a dry cleaner.



To buy (from left): Michael Michael Kors rhinestone-studded jeans, $150, michaelkors.com. Chico’s sequined jeans, $119, chicos.com. 7 For All Mankind x Malhia Kent metallic-tweed–paneled jeans, $395, sevenforallmankind.com. Hudson metallic-stripe jeans, $198, hudsonjeans.com.