Pants Made Easier
Slim Ankle-Length Pants
The short hem means you can wear them with flats or heels (which also means they can be dressed down or up). If you’re pear-shaped, opt for a slightly less tapered leg to balance out your hips.
Black Flared Trousers
Dramatic yet forgiving, this silhouette is perfect for work or dressy occasions. Choose a smooth, mid-weight fabric (an acetate or rayon blend), which is less likely to reveal bumps and attract lint. Or try this fuzz-free tip: Spray the pants with Static Guard.
Casual Chinos
Go for a straight-leg style. That way, you can wear the pair long in the winter and rolled up in the summer. For optimum comfort (it’s the weekend, after all), select a relaxed fit in all cotton or a slim cut with 2 percent stretch so you can really move. Khaki, olive, or gray looks right no matter what the season.
Menswear Trousers
A clean, tailored cut that hits just below the navel always looks modern and professional for the office. Invest in gray, navy, or black (solid or with a suiting pattern) in a high-quality, lightweight blend—tropical wool, polyester, nylon, rayon, acetate—for year-round wearability.
Dark Boot-Cut Jeans
Flattering on every body, a not-too-flared bootcut in a slimming indigo wash, free of distressing, won’t ever look dated. Suffer from gaping at the waist? A contoured waistband is your antidote; check that the jeans dip at the waist instead of going straight across. A seven- to nine-inch rise keeps your tummy covered.