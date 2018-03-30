These Incredibly Flattering, Meghan Markle-Approved Jeans Are Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your hands on the royal bride-to-be’s most coveted staple piece before they sell out again.

It’s no secret that anything Meghan Markle touches turns to gold—at least when it comes to fashion. In fact, her style choices (i.e. that stunning Strathberry bag) often sell out within minutes of her wearing them in public. The latest item royal watchers are obsessed with: Hiut’s Dina High Waisted Skinny Jeans ($244).

Markle first wore the British-label jeans in January when stepping out with Prince Harry in Cardiff, Wales. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the requests to start flowing in. In fact, these black denim beauties—which feature stretch denim that won't sag after extended wear—quickly amassed a three-month waiting list on the retailer's website.

Lucky for you, the jeans have just been restocked, but you’ll want to get yours ASAP before they sell out again. You’ll have to pay a little bit more for shipping to the U.S., but the high-quality denim and shapely fitare worth the investment.