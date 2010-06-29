6 Light and Airy Pants for Summer
Lightweight Wide-Leg Khakis
Old Navy’s stretch-cotton bootcut is the kind of wardrobe dependable you’ll reach for on a workday, weekend, or a night out. The wide waistband helps flatten the tummy. Available in khaki, black jack, and dark steel (shown) and in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $29.50, oldnavy.com.
Seersucker Trouser
Spoon Jeans’ cotton seersucker pants with elongating stripes and a matching tie belt will add a fun, preppy twist to your warm-weather wardrobe.
To buy: $33, alloy.com.
Cropped Silk Pants
On those days when you need to look pulled together with minimal effort, slip on this tailored silk pair, by Kenneth Cole New York, with a simple top and flats. The pleated front and sash belt add curves to boyish figures.
To buy: $80, kennethcole.com.
Capri With Side Panels in Organic Cotton Stretch Twill
Because Eileen Fisher’s casual Capris have a contoured cut, you won’t get that annoying gap at the back of the waist. The stretchy, not-too-clingy cut flatters the thighs. Comes in branch, graphite, white, and evening (shown). Petite and women’s sizes also available.
To buy: $138, eileenfisher.com.
Washed Away Linen Pants
Get the look of denim but the cool breeziness of linen. The wide, fluid legs of these trousers by Nanette Lepore also balance curves.
To buy: $298, nordstrom.com.
Linen-Silk Cargo Pant
Want to know how to pull off laid-back chic? Start with J.Crew’s slouchy cargo pants in a sophisticated silk-and-linen blend and add a pair of gladiator sandals or wedges. Available in black, golden olive, and mink (shown).
To buy: $89.50, jcrew.com.
