6 Light and Airy Pants for Summer

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Old Navy
Stylish pants to help you keep cool—and look cool—as summer heats up.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Lightweight Wide-Leg Khakis

Old Navy

Old Navy’s stretch-cotton bootcut is the kind of wardrobe dependable you’ll reach for on a workday, weekend, or a night out. The wide waistband helps flatten the tummy. Available in khaki, black jack, and dark steel (shown) and in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $29.50, oldnavy.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Seersucker Trouser

Alloy

Spoon Jeans’ cotton seersucker pants with elongating stripes and a matching tie belt will add a fun, preppy twist to your warm-weather wardrobe.

To buy: $33, alloy.com.

3 of 6

Cropped Silk Pants

Kenneth Cole

On those days when you need to look pulled together with minimal effort, slip on this tailored silk pair, by Kenneth Cole New York, with a simple top and flats. The pleated front and sash belt add curves to boyish figures.

To buy: $80, kennethcole.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Capri With Side Panels in Organic Cotton Stretch Twill

Eileen Fisher

Because Eileen Fisher’s casual Capris have a contoured cut, you won’t get that annoying gap at the back of the waist. The stretchy, not-too-clingy cut flatters the thighs. Comes in branch, graphite, white, and evening (shown). Petite and women’s sizes also available.

To buy: $138, eileenfisher.com.

5 of 6

Washed Away Linen Pants

nordstrom

Get the look of denim but the cool breeziness of linen. The wide, fluid legs of these trousers by Nanette Lepore also balance curves.

To buy: $298, nordstrom.com.

6 of 6

Linen-Silk Cargo Pant

j.crew

Want to know how to pull off laid-back chic? Start with J.Crew’s slouchy cargo pants in a sophisticated silk-and-linen blend and add a pair of gladiator sandals or wedges. Available in black, golden olive, and mink (shown).

To buy: $89.50, jcrew.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel