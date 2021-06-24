Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You jumped for joy when they made a comeback, or perhaps you're experiencing them for the first time. Either way, we're happy to report the '90s and mom jeans movement is still going strong. Their naturally high-waisted yet still roomy silhouette manages to accent-or create the appearance of-curves, while still allowing some breathing room for eating and letting loose. Plus, we're all just starting to shimmy back into jeans after over a year of wearing exclusively sweatpants, so they might as well be a bit looser, right?

However, unlike skinny jeans that are relatively straightforward to style, there's something about a straight leg and loose fit that feels a bit...intimidating, especially if you're on the shorter side. To give you some inspiration, we've put together a range of sleeveless, long-sleeved, and short-sleeved tops that can be mixed and matched with mom jeans, plus some styling tips along the way (and if you're still looking for a good pair, more denim picks here).

RELATED: What Shoes to Wear with Flare Jeans

Sleeveless Tops

For a look that's easy and never fails, a sleeveless top with denim and sneakers is an effortless combination for summer. Layer it with a boyfriend blazer for a minimally elevated pairing.

Related Items what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-gap-Muscle Tank Top Muscle Tank Top $17, gap.com Flexing is easy with this muscle tank top from Gap, which comes in three versatile shades and can be worn casually with flats or dressed up with a pair of heels. The brand also offers a muscle T-shirt for even more coverage on sunny or cooler days. what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-madewell-Linen-Blend Ruffle-Strap Button-Up Tank Top Linen-Blend Ruffle-Strap Button-Up Tank Top $60, madewell.com Ruffles add a sweet touch to this otherwise straightforward linen button-up from Madewell. Tuck it in for more structure or wear it loose for a carefree look (scoop up the gingham version to complete your collection). what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-Reformation Lilac Top Reformation Lilac Top $78, thereformation.com Epitomize casual chic in this sweater tank from Reformation. It has a wider neck than the typical halter for accommodating different bra styles and holds its shape without being too snug. We're especially loving the toffee shade for summer months and seasonal transitions.

Short-Sleeve Tops

When it comes to short sleeves with mom jeans, the key is looking for tighter fits (bonus points if it's cropped). If it's not fitted at the bottom, try tucking it into your jeans for a more streamlined look.

Related Items what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-loft-Clip Smocked Blouse Clip Smocked Blouse $60, loft.com Combine two of the season's biggest trends-square necks and smocks-with this puff-sleeved blouse from Loft. The stretchy bodice and elastic along the cuffs make for a custom fit, and all-over embroidering lends another element of design. what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-everlane-The Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt The Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt $50, everlane.com Getting dressed is a breeze with this linen button-up from Everlane, which comes in three classic shades and can be worn for office or evening. The brand's beloved silk square button-up is another great option for those looking for a sleeker finish. what-to-wear-with-mom-jeans-Sofia Vergara Plus-Size Cap Sleeve Twist-Front Bodysuit Sofia Vergara Plus-Size Cap Sleeve Twist-Front Bodysuit $20, walmart.com Take your look from day to night with this twist-front bodysuit from Sofia Vergara's fashion collaboration with Walmart, which feels like second skin and pairs well with all of your favorite outerwear (swap in a leather jacket for your blazer come happy hour).

Long-Sleeve Tops

The styling concept for long sleeves are pretty similar-blouses are better tucked in, cardigans are better cropped, and bodysuits are a perennial winner. For cropped tops, always make sure your mom jeans are ultra high-waisted and able to sit comfortably on your hips.