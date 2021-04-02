Straight Leg Jeans Are Having a Huge Moment—Here Are the 7 Best

While skinny jeans will forever remain a fashion staple, straight leg jeans (and middle parts) are the latest trend du-jour. And if you ask the French, they've always been the ultimate symbol of elegance. Whether you prefer a vintage-inspired fit or something with a little give, they're easy to wear and will accompany you throughout the day without constricting your blood flow, making them a staple piece worthy of real estate in your closet.
To make the overwhelming task of denim shopping a bit easier, we've compiled our favorite straight leg jean options from brands across the board, with a focus on eco-friendly options (aka raw denim and naturally dyed styles).
Featuring intentional rips and a recycled cotton material, this casual pair from Turkish denim brand MAVI has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes it effortlessly fabulous.
This cult-favorite pair is so en-vogue that it has sold-out on the brand’s own website. The distressed hue looks really cool paired with ankle booties or heels alike.
Gap’s sustainable denim collection features a unisex pair made with organic cotton, recycled cotton, and Belgian hemp. Roll the cuffs for an easygoing, laissez-faire look.
These straight leg jeans were specifically designed for a perfect rear fit (always welcome). Plus, the high-set, closer-together pockets create a slimming, elegant effect.
While on the higher-end of the denim horizon, Citizens of Humanity jeans are truly worth the hype for the comfort factor in every pair (seriously, how can jeans be this comfortable?). It’s a kind of wizardry that’s very much worth the investment—and this one's on sale!
Super stretchy and designed with a slightly retro vibe, the Favourite is a true favorite that features everything you can possibly want in a pair of jeans.
This high-waisted option gives us major French-girl vibes with its simple yet streamlined silhouette. A patch on the knee adds an extra touch of flair.