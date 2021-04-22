best-mom-jeans
7 Stylish Mom Jeans That Prove Moms Really Do Know Best
I’m not a regular mom; I’m a cool mom.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Pre-Gen-Z, the mom prefix did to jeans what it does to everything else—it made them uncool. SNL's parody really drove home this stigma and gave mothers everywhere a bad rap ("I'm not a woman anymore. I'm a mom")—but the once-scorned jeans are back with a whole new rebranding. Today, the trendy silhouette—thick, high-waisted denim with a straight leg and relaxed fit—are worn proudly by moms and non-moms alike. As a millennial who barely makes the generational cutoff, I will say that I adore my skinny jeans and have no plans on giving them up for good, but there is a really strong case to be made for having a good pair of mom jeans in your closet. Not only are they much more flattering than that SNL sketch would lead you to believe, they're also pretty dang comfortable. Below, seven of the best mom jeans that prove our mothers were right all along.
1
H&M Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
These high-rise mom jeans are great for mom-jean beginners; they have a pretty slim fit, so they'll feel similar to your favorite pair of skinnies, but are just relaxed enough to pass the Gen-Z test.
2
Levi's High Loose Taper Fit Women's Jeans
For a classic shape that you might have come across in the ’80s and ’90s, it’s hard to go wrong with Levi’s. A quintessential, true-to-form mom jean, this pair is sustainably made with TENCEL fabric to feel comfortable and benefit the environment.
3
Free People Zuri Mom Jeans
Made of 99 percent cotton and 1 percent elastane for a bit of stretch, these black-wash jeans will only get more comfortable with each wear.
4
Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean
If you love the mom-jean look but aren’t a huge fan of its corresponding saggy-backside rep, this pair of jeans defies that stereotype. They feature a raised back seam and the brand’s Happy Pockets, which have a lifting effect. Also available in Curvy.
5
American Eagle Ripped Highest Waist Mom Jeans
This modern, youthful interpretation of the classic '90s style features a flattering high rise, light wash, and distressed detailing throughout. It’s also great for shorter gals, thanks to the tapered, ankle-skimming length.
6
Abercrombie High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
Finding a pair of mom jeans that fit a curvy girl’s body correctly is a challenge of its own, but this pair has a longer rise and a little extra room at the hips and thighs for a more comfortable fit. (Plus, that adorable waistband pleating doesn’t hurt.) Reviewers recommend sizing up a full size, though, because they run a bit small.
7
Wild Fable High-Rise Distressed Mom Jeans
These distressed high-rise jeans—available in both original and plus-size options—have a price tag you can’t beat, and a high-quality cotton-blend fabric that rivals its more expensive counterparts.