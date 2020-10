6 Trendy Pairs of Jeans Under $35 From Gap and Old Navy’s Big Sale

We’re finally trading in our shorts and skirts for warm, cozy denim. But if your seasonal closet switch made you realize you could use a new pair (or two!) of jeans, you’re in luck. Until 11:59 p.m. EST, Gap Old Navy , and Banana Republic are offering customers 40 percent off mostly everything on their website (plus free shipping for spending more than $25) using code FAMILY. Plus, Gap’s offering an additional 10 percent off your purchase with code MORE. That means you can get Banana Republic’s higher-priced denim for Gap-level prices, and Gap-level denim for Old Navy-level prices. And, of course, that means Old Navy jeans are available for stock-up worthy bargains, with everything at $35 or less. For those looking to score a tremendous deal, shop Old Navy’s regular priced denim or Gap’s sale section, as the discount works on top of sale and final sale prices. Here, our favorite trendy denim picks—all on sale for $35 or less.