6 Trendy Pairs of Jeans Under $35 From Gap and Old Navy’s Big Sale

By Liz Steelman
Updated October 03, 2017
We’re finally trading in our shorts and skirts for warm, cozy denim. But if your seasonal closet switch made you realize you could use a new pair (or two!) of jeans, you’re in luck. Until 11:59 p.m. EST, Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic are offering customers 40 percent off mostly everything on their website (plus free shipping for spending more than $25) using code FAMILY. Plus, Gap’s offering an additional 10 percent off your purchase with code MORE. That means you can get Banana Republic’s higher-priced denim for Gap-level prices, and Gap-level denim for Old Navy-level prices. And, of course, that means Old Navy jeans are available for stock-up worthy bargains, with everything at $35 or less. For those looking to score a tremendous deal, shop Old Navy’s regular priced denim or Gap’s sale section, as the discount works on top of sale and final sale prices. Here, our favorite trendy denim picks—all on sale for $35 or less.

Mid-Rise Raw-Hem Rockstar Ankle Jeans

Rather avoid rips, but like the rough style of destructed denim? Opt for these cutoffs. Their subtly frayed hem adds a little bit of edge without being too revealing.

To buy: $21 (originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com.

High-Rise Rockstar Skinny Jeans

Old Navy’s take on the standard pair of skinny jeans is so good that even Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson have been spotted wearing them.

To buy: $19 (originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com.

Boyfriend Embroidered-Patch Straight Jeans

Embroidered embellishments are the easiest way to amp up your weekend jeans and tee. The floral accents on this pair add a touch of femininity to its slouchy, yet structured boyfriend fit.

To buy: $22 (originally $37); oldnavy.gap.com.

Mid Rise Easy Jeggings

Casual, yet cool, this pair of gray denim proves the blues don’t always run the jean game. Take, for example, these jeggings with a modern flair pair with everything in your closet.

To buy: $32 (originally $60); gap.com.

Mid Rise Baby Boot Jeans

A favorite of our editorial assistant, Nora Horvath, these slimming jeans with a kick are the closest pair we’ve found to the sisterhood of the traveling pants. They truly look good on everyone.

To buy: $23.50 (originally $70); gap.com.

Mid Rise Relaxed Boyfriend Patch Jeans

Another clever and understated way to jump on the destructed denim trend? Pretty patchwork. This relaxed pair has groovy printed patches and artful stitching that add dimension to your style without showing any skin.

To buy: $24.50 (originally $90); gap.com.

By Liz Steelman