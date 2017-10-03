6 Trendy Pairs of Jeans Under $35 From Gap and Old Navy’s Big Sale
Mid-Rise Raw-Hem Rockstar Ankle Jeans
Rather avoid rips, but like the rough style of destructed denim? Opt for these cutoffs. Their subtly frayed hem adds a little bit of edge without being too revealing.
To buy: $21 (originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com.
High-Rise Rockstar Skinny Jeans
Old Navy’s take on the standard pair of skinny jeans is so good that even Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson have been spotted wearing them.
To buy: $19 (originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com.
Boyfriend Embroidered-Patch Straight Jeans
Embroidered embellishments are the easiest way to amp up your weekend jeans and tee. The floral accents on this pair add a touch of femininity to its slouchy, yet structured boyfriend fit.
To buy: $22 (originally $37); oldnavy.gap.com.
Mid Rise Easy Jeggings
Casual, yet cool, this pair of gray denim proves the blues don’t always run the jean game. Take, for example, these jeggings with a modern flair pair with everything in your closet.
To buy: $32 (originally $60); gap.com.
Mid Rise Baby Boot Jeans
A favorite of our editorial assistant, Nora Horvath, these slimming jeans with a kick are the closest pair we’ve found to the sisterhood of the traveling pants. They truly look good on everyone.
To buy: $23.50 (originally $70); gap.com.
Mid Rise Relaxed Boyfriend Patch Jeans
Another clever and understated way to jump on the destructed denim trend? Pretty patchwork. This relaxed pair has groovy printed patches and artful stitching that add dimension to your style without showing any skin.
To buy: $24.50 (originally $90); gap.com.