These Tailored $68 Pants Are So Comfortable, They Feel Like Sweatpants
Ugh, pants. Ever since I started working from home a few years ago, I've fallen out of love with jeans, which used to be the backbone of my pants collection. My old standbys just weren't comfortable enough, but I didn't want to spend all day in my literal pajamas, either. After months of relying on a stretched-out pair of floral leggings, I finally found the ultimate replacement—the Everlane Dream Pant.
These pants actually fulfill the promise from the advertising copy: They look like trousers, but feel like sweatpants. While they are chic enough for the office or a dinner out, the style is also cozy enough to sleep in (I should know—I've napped in them many times). The secret is the high-quality elastic waist, which doesn't stretch out after dozens of wears, and a super-soft, wrinkle-resistant fabric blend of cotton, modal, and elastane. Believe me, they truly do not wrinkle; I've packed them in tight suitcases and worn them immediately after without a hitch.
As for the cut, the Dream Pant features a slightly roomy tapered leg that I find works nicely with most of the shoes in my wardrobe, and side pockets that can fit a cell phone or wallet. The waist is mid-rise, which I love for pairing with shorter tops. A hidden drawstring inside the waistband adds a layer of customization to the fit, too. Pintuck detailing down the front of each leg gives the silhouette a touch of business-casual polish.
To buy: $68; everlane.com.
The dreamy (sorry) fabric is both warm and breathable, making it suitable for all kinds of weather. I got my first pair in the classic heathered charcoal color during the dead of winter and layered fleece tights underneath on the coldest days. Then, I continued reaching for them throughout spring, and even on some chillier summer evenings. When Everlane dropped some new colors, I immediately snapped up a second pair in dark forest.
And I'm definitely not the only fan—hundreds of reviewers on Everlane's website give the Dream Pant high marks. "Best sweatpants ever, because the pintuck detail maintains a great look, laundering is a breeze, [and] no ironing needed," said one shopper.
At $68, I find the Dream Pant affordable enough to stockpile in multiple colors. Right now, I have two pairs, with plans to pick up another one in black soon. It's available in sizes XXS through XL; I went for the XS, finding these to be roomy enough that you may want to get them a size down from your usual. If you're unsure, Everlane has a useful size guide.
Shop the Everlane Dream Pant online. But be warned; you might never wear pants with zippers and buttons again.