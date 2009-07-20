The Cutest Summer Pants
Slim Stretch Capris by Old Navy
Destined to be your summer wardrobe staple, this sleek, straight-leg stretch-cotton pair flatters most body types and looks sophisticated with a fitted tee and brightly colored sandals. And the price? Unbeatable. Also in tall and petite sizes and in gray and black (in limited sizes).
To buy: $13, oldnavy.com.
Cropped Roll-Up Corduroy Pants by Gap
High on comfort, these summer-weight corduroys are perfect for low-key days. Match the muted shade of purple with neutrals like gray, navy, beige, and white. Need to run errands or walk the dog? Button your keys and cash in the side pockets. Also in tall and petite sizes and in green and khaki.
To buy: $49.50, gap.com.
Trousers by Mango
For a meeting or a happy hour (or a day that calls for both), slip on tailored polyester-blend pinstriped pants, pumps, and a solid-colored top.
To buy: $50, mangoshop.com.
Satin Cropped Pant by Banana Republic
Even though these satin harem pants seem designed for evening, you can dress them down with a tank and gladiator sandals for daytime. Also in canvas.
To buy: $79.50, 888-277-8953 to order.
Jakarta Café Capri Pant by J. Crew
Have a little fun with your fashion: These body-skimming Capris in a rich Indonesian-inspired print look luxe with a solid-colored top or cardigan. Bonus: They’re machine washable.
To buy: $88, jcrew.com.
926 Seven-Eighths Jean by J Brand
The clean black wash of these cropped jeans is an ideal backdrop for bright summer tops. The jeans come with a ruler to help you tailor them to the perfect cropped length―three inches above your ankle.
To buy: $158, jbrandjeans.com.
Roll-Cuff Pants by Theory
From a company known for its well-made and even better fitting pants comes these cuffed trousers in a breezy white linen blend. Invest in them this summer, and wear them next year, too.
To buy: $235, saksfifthavenue.com.
Dora Trouser by Steven Alan
If you’ve been living in your boyfriend-style jeans, try the warm-weather version―linen trousers. These have cuffs sewn in place so you’ll never have to readjust. Also available in beige.
To buy: $148, revolveclothing.com.
