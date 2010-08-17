“I’m Not Sure Which Belt to Wear”

Contrast the menswear tailoring with a slim, ladylike style. “Try a belt ranging in width from a half inch to one inch,” says stylist Kendall Farr. If you’re worried that a belt will emphasize a less than taut tummy, she recommends choosing one in a tone similar to that of your trousers to create a slimming, monochromatic look.

“My Trousers Are Too Long for Me”

If you’re on the short side, cropped trousers can look like full-length ones. Opt for these petite-specific crops.

Ann Taylor, The Petite Crop Pants, $69; anntaylor.com.

Eileen Fisher, System Slim Pants, $168; eileenfisher.com.

Gap, Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants, $60; gap.com.

Talbots, The Perfect Crop Pants, $70; talbots.com.