Colored Jeans for Every Shape

Nothing is more frustrating when shopping for jeans than having them constantly come up short—when they’re not meant to be cropped. Taller women would do best to seek out styles cut specifically for long frames, like these. A bit of stretch adds comfort to both.



To buy (from left): J.Crew stretch-cotton jeans (in turquoise only), $125, jcrew.com. Gap stretch cotton–and-polyester jeans (also in regular and petite sizes), $70, gap.com.