Colored Jeans for Every Shape
For a Petite Frame
A smaller frame can easily be overwhelmed by ill-fitting denim: too much material, too bunched-up. This bright poppy pair, though, is scaled down for a more precise fit. A built-in panel smooths and flattens for a slim silhouette.
To buy: NYDJ stretch-cotton jeans (available in seven other colors and in regular sizes), $104, nydj.com.
For a Tall Frame
Nothing is more frustrating when shopping for jeans than having them constantly come up short—when they’re not meant to be cropped. Taller women would do best to seek out styles cut specifically for long frames, like these. A bit of stretch adds comfort to both.
To buy (from left): J.Crew stretch-cotton jeans (in turquoise only), $125, jcrew.com. Gap stretch cotton–and-polyester jeans (also in regular and petite sizes), $70, gap.com.
For a Straight Frame
With their slightly roomier cut, straight-leg crops flatter a more boyish figure: A skinny crop can make legs look too thin, while a flared style has too much volume, so legs look out of proportion.
To buy: J.Jill stretch-cotton jeans, $69 (available mid-April), jjill.com.
For a Curvier Frame
If you have full hips, keep your silhouette in proportion by choosing jeans that have a wider cut at the bottom—boot-cuts or flares. Play up the shades-of-the-’70s vibe of a bigger-legged pair by wearing them with fun cork platforms.
To buy: Henry & Belle cotton-blend jeans, $148, henryandbelle.com.
For a Plus-Size Frame
The most flattering cut on a larger frame is a straight leg, which provides a simple, columnar silhouette. Easy-to-wear dark tones are more slimming—and forgiving—than pastels.
To buy: Talbots stretch-cotton jeans (available in a variety of colors and in misses, petites, and plus-size petites), $89.50, talbots.com.
Primary Colors
Big, bold hues make an equally big and bold statement on you. To keep things from getting too loud, stay low-key up top: Try black, white, or prints grounded with a simple dark background.
To buy (from left): Old Navy stretch-cotton jeans, $34.50 (available in a variety of colors and in tall and petite sizes), oldnavy.com. Celebrity Pink stretch cotton–bland jeans, $30, dillards.com. Dittos stretch-cotton jeans, $89 (available in mid-April), lordandtaylor.com.
Spring Pastels
Neon Bright
Yes, it’s the return of neon, an ’80s throwback that’s modernized here with a slim cut. The surprise of this fluorescent hue: It’s wonderfully easy to pair, with anything from nautical stripes to black-and-white graphic prints to florals. Another bright idea: Match them with a complementary neon, such as chartreuse or electric blue.
To buy: C. Wonder stretch-cotton jeans, $88 (available in mid-April), cwonder.com.