Colored Jeans for Every Shape

By Real Simple
Updated April 10, 2013
John Lawton
No longer feeling blue, jeans have happily bloomed in a riot of colors, seemingly every shade from the palest pastel to the boldest primary hue. But to hone in on the right pair calls for more than color preference: When you’re sporting a hey-look-at-me shade on your lower body, fit is key. See which of the following styles works for your body type.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

For a Petite Frame

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

A smaller frame can easily be overwhelmed by ill-fitting denim: too much material, too bunched-up. This bright poppy pair, though, is scaled down for a more precise fit. A built-in panel smooths and flattens for a slim silhouette.

To buy: NYDJ stretch-cotton jeans (available in seven other colors and in regular sizes), $104, nydj.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

For a Tall Frame

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

Nothing is more frustrating when shopping for jeans than having them constantly come up short—when they’re not meant to be cropped. Taller women would do best to seek out styles cut specifically for long frames, like these. A bit of stretch adds comfort to both.

To buy (from left): J.Crew stretch-cotton jeans (in turquoise only), $125, jcrew.com. Gap stretch cotton–and-polyester jeans (also in regular and petite sizes), $70, gap.com.

3 of 8

For a Straight Frame

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

With their slightly roomier cut, straight-leg crops flatter a more boyish figure: A skinny crop can make legs look too thin, while a flared style has too much volume, so legs look out of proportion.

To buy: J.Jill stretch-cotton jeans, $69 (available mid-April), jjill.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

For a Curvier Frame

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

If you have full hips, keep your silhouette in proportion by choosing jeans that have a wider cut at the bottom—boot-cuts or flares. Play up the shades-of-the-’70s vibe of a bigger-legged pair by wearing them with fun cork platforms.

To buy: Henry & Belle cotton-blend jeans, $148, henryandbelle.com.

5 of 8

For a Plus-Size Frame

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

The most flattering cut on a larger frame is a straight leg, which provides a simple, columnar silhouette. Easy-to-wear dark tones are more slimming—and forgiving—than pastels.

To buy: Talbots stretch-cotton jeans (available in a variety of colors and in misses, petites, and plus-size petites), $89.50, talbots.com.

6 of 8

Primary Colors

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

Big, bold hues make an equally big and bold statement on you. To keep things from getting too loud, stay low-key up top: Try black, white, or prints grounded with a simple dark background.

To buy (from left): Old Navy stretch-cotton jeans, $34.50 (available in a variety of colors and in tall and petite sizes), oldnavy.com. Celebrity Pink stretch cotton–bland jeans, $30, dillards.com. Dittos stretch-cotton jeans, $89 (available in mid-April), lordandtaylor.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Spring Pastels

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

8 of 8

Neon Bright

Manfred Koh; Styling: Mai Tran

Yes, it’s the return of neon, an ’80s throwback that’s modernized here with a slim cut. The surprise of this fluorescent hue: It’s wonderfully easy to pair, with anything from nautical stripes to black-and-white graphic prints to florals. Another bright idea: Match them with a complementary neon, such as chartreuse or electric blue.

To buy: C. Wonder stretch-cotton jeans, $88 (available in mid-April), cwonder.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple