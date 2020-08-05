We Tested 45 Pairs of Sweatpants—These Are the 8 Best
We worked out, we walked, we WFH’d in more than 45 pairs. Here are the eight top picks for all your daily (and nightly...and napping) needs.
Best On-the-Go: Vuori Performance Jogger
This as-seen-on-Instagram pair features a cropped leg, roomy pockets, and a wide elastic waistband that stays put whether you place it mom-high or low on your hips. The ultra-soft fabric holds up wash after wash, so pilling isn’t a problem.
Best Budget Friendly: Uniqlo Women’s Sweatpants
When pants come this sleek and luxurious without a prohibitive price, you’ll want to own two pairs (so you can wear one while the other is in the wash).
Best Extended Sizes: Universal Standard Bridget Jogger
These have a thick waistband and a cut that looks good and feels even better. Keep in mind: The sizing isn’t traditional; double-check your measurements before you add the pants to your cart.
Best for Exercising: Lululemon Ready to Rulu Pant
Get your cardio on in these buttery-soft joggers made with durable, sweat-wicking fabric. You’ll stay dry while your belongings stay secure—thanks to a hidden hip pocket that safely conceals cards, cash, or keys.
Best for Petites: Outerknown Solstice Sweatpants
These cozy French terry pants hit just above the ankle, making them a flattering option no matter your height.
Best Eco-Conscious: Pangaia Track Pants
Nice for you: They’re deliciously loose and roomy. Nice for the planet: They’re sustainably made from recy- cled materials (like plastic bottles) and naturally dyed in 12 colors.
Best Splurge: Eileen Fisher Washable Stretch Crepe Slouchy Ankle Pant
They look like workwear but in a sweatpant cut. These washable and wrinkle-resistant crepe pants are worth every penny. Slip them on for the office, dinner dates, and Target runs.
Best for Working From Home: Grey State Easy Soho Pant
A faux fly, elastic ankle cuffs, and permanent creases elevate the look. You’ll rely on these for many a Zoom call. (Who cares if no one can see them? They’ll make you feel professional!).