We Tested 45 Pairs of Sweatpants—These Are the 8 Best

By Flavia Nunez
August 05, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
courtesy of manufacturer

We worked out, we walked, we WFH’d in more than 45 pairs. Here are the eight top picks for all your daily (and nightly...and napping) needs.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Best On-the-Go: Vuori Performance Jogger

Courtesy of manufacturer
$84, nordstrom.com

This as-seen-on-Instagram pair features a cropped leg, roomy pockets, and a wide elastic waistband that stays put whether you place it mom-high or low on your hips. The ultra-soft fabric holds up wash after wash, so pilling isn’t a problem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Best Budget Friendly: Uniqlo Women’s Sweatpants

Courtesy of manufacturer
$20, uniqlo.com

When pants come this sleek and luxurious without a prohibitive price, you’ll want to own two pairs (so you can wear one while the other is in the wash).

3 of 8

Best Extended Sizes: Universal Standard Bridget Jogger

Courtesy of manufacturer
$98, universalstandard.com

These have a thick waistband and a cut that looks good and feels even better. Keep in mind: The sizing isn’t traditional; double-check your measurements before you add the pants to your cart.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Best for Exercising: Lululemon Ready to Rulu Pant

Courtesy of manufacturer
$108, lululemon.com

Get your cardio on in these buttery-soft joggers made with durable, sweat-wicking fabric. You’ll stay dry while your belongings stay secure—thanks to a hidden hip pocket that safely conceals cards, cash, or keys.

5 of 8

Best for Petites: Outerknown Solstice Sweatpants

Courtesy of manufacturer
$98, outerknown.com

These cozy French terry pants hit just above the ankle, making them a flattering option no matter your height.

6 of 8

Best Eco-Conscious: Pangaia Track Pants

Courtesy of manufacturer
$120, thepangaia.com

Nice for you: They’re deliciously loose and roomy. Nice for the planet: They’re sustainably made from recy- cled materials (like plastic bottles) and naturally dyed in 12 colors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Best Splurge: Eileen Fisher Washable Stretch Crepe Slouchy Ankle Pant

Courtesy of manufacturer
$178, eileenfisher.com

They look like workwear but in a sweatpant cut. These washable and wrinkle-resistant crepe pants are worth every penny. Slip them on for the office, dinner dates, and Target runs.

8 of 8

Best for Working From Home: Grey State Easy Soho Pant

Courtesy of manufacturer
$118, greystateapparel.com

A faux fly, elastic ankle cuffs, and permanent creases elevate the look. You’ll rely on these for many a Zoom call. (Who cares if no one can see them? They’ll make you feel professional!).

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com