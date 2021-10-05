Best Amazon Find: CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling High-Waisted Workout Leggings

The Fit: They run a bit big but have an adjustable drawstring

How We Tested: Worn regularly to work out in for nearly a year

Recommended for: Running, yoga, and other fitness classes

Keep in Mind: Consider ordering your usual size and one down to determine your best fit

After my favorite leggings were discontinued, I tested dozens of styles and found this $26 pair with 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings to be the best overall. They come in 42 colors and prints, feature handy side pockets, and have a concealed drawstring at the waist, making them adjustable and ensuring that they don't slide down mid-workout. I've had them for nearly a year, and found them to be great for running, yoga, Zumba, and OrangeTheory classes, but their flattering look makes them one of my go-to pieces for everyday wear. They run a bit big, so I'd recommend ordering your typical size and one down to see what fits best. — Jessica Leigh Mattern, Amazon Ecommerce Editor