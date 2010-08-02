Best Everyday Jeans
Best Jeans If You Have a Tummy
Demi Curve Straight Leg by Levi’s
A just-high-enough rise stops muffin top.
To buy: $59.50, levi.com.
Twiggy Skinny Leg by Not Your Daughter’s Jeans
A hidden panel tames the often problematic lower abdomen.
To buy: $98, 888-282-6060.
Grace Hi-Rise Slim Straight by DL1961
Four-way stretch means these won’t lose their shape after multiple wears.
To buy: $158, nationaljeancompany.com.
Best Jeans If You Have Full Hips and Thighs
Always Skinny by Gap
Skinny jeans with a cult following, thanks to a cut that flatters curves.
To buy: $39.50, gap.com.
Spillproof by Kasil
The fabric of this straight-but-not-tapered pair practically repels stains.
To buy: $185, kasiljean.com.
Modern Boot by Ann Taylor
The bootleg balances hips and thighs.
To buy: $88, 800-342-5266.
Maternity
Union Maternity by Paige Denim
Subtle elastic side panels (instead of a full band) mean you can wear these post-baby.
To buy: $198, paigeusa.com.
Boyfriend Cut
Boyfriend by J.Jill
Most boyfriend jeans are cut pretty narrow. (“Boyfriend” = Justin Bieber?) Thankfully, these fit a curvier body.
To buy: $89, jjill.com.
Jeggings
Jeggings by Miraclebody Jeans
Yes, jeggings is now a term. Best with a long top, these suck in your tummy, control top–style.
To buy: $68, miraclesuit.com.