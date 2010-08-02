Best Everyday Jeans

Introducing mom jeans that don’t look like Mom Jeans. These picks hide problem areas, are dark enough to camouflage glops of ketchup, and won’t ride down embarrassingly low when you bend over to pick up your child.
Best Jeans If You Have a Tummy

Demi Curve Straight Leg by Levi’s

A just-high-enough rise stops muffin top.

To buy: $59.50, levi.com.

Twiggy Skinny Leg by Not Your Daughter’s Jeans

A hidden panel tames the often problematic lower abdomen.

To buy: $98, 888-282-6060.

Grace Hi-Rise Slim Straight by DL1961

Four-way stretch means these won’t lose their shape after multiple wears.

To buy: $158, nationaljeancompany.com.

Best Jeans If You Have Full Hips and Thighs

Always Skinny by Gap

Skinny jeans with a cult following, thanks to a cut that flatters curves.

To buy: $39.50, gap.com.

Spillproof by Kasil

The fabric of this straight-but-not-tapered pair practically repels stains.

To buy: $185, kasiljean.com.

Modern Boot by Ann Taylor

The bootleg balances hips and thighs.

To buy: $88, 800-342-5266.

Union Maternity by Paige Denim

Subtle elastic side panels (instead of a full band) mean you can wear these post-baby.

To buy: $198, paigeusa.com.

Boyfriend by J.Jill

Most boyfriend jeans are cut pretty narrow. (“Boyfriend” = Justin Bieber?) Thankfully, these fit a curvier body.

To buy: $89, jjill.com.

Jeggings by Miraclebody Jeans

Yes, jeggings is now a term. Best with a long top, these suck in your tummy, control top–style.

To buy: $68, miraclesuit.com.

